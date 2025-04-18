Deadline Alert: Encore Energy Corp. (EU) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EU ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

What Happened?

On March 3, 2025, enCore announced its fiscal 2024 financial results, revealing a net loss of $61.3 million (more than double its net loss of $25.6 million in the prior fiscal year). The Company explained“the inability to capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under U.S. GAAP which would have been capitalized under IFRS [International Financial Reporting Standards]” impacted the Company's results. Further, the Company revealed that it had“identified in 2024” a“material weakness” in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting,“primarily due to an ineffective control environment that resulted in ineffective risk assessment, information and communications and monitoring activities.”

Also on March 2, 2025, the Company also revealed that it had appointed a new acting Chief Executive Officer“effective immediately” and that Paul Goranson“is no longer serving as enCore's Chief Executive Officer or as a member of the board of directors.”

On this news, enCore's stock price fell $1.17, or 46.4%, to close at $1.35 per share on March 3, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that enCore lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that enCore could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under GAAP; (3) that, as a result, its net losses had substantially increased; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired enCore securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 13, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

