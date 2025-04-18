FORVIA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON MAY 30, 2024
|PRESS
|ANALYSTS/INVESTORS
| Christophe MALBRANQUE
Group Influence Director
+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53
| Adeline MICKELER
Head of Investor Relations
+33 (0) 1 72 36 75 70
| Sébastien LEROY
Deputy head of Investor Relations
+33 (0) 1 72 36 78 74
About FORVIA, whose mission is:“We pioneer technology for mobility experiences that matter to people”.
FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With around 250 industrial sites and 78 R&D centers, over 150,000 people, including more than 15,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 13,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2024, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 27 billion euros. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen.
2025 04 18 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
