FORVIA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON MAY 30, 2024

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON MAY 30, 2024

As part of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held May 30, 2024, FORVIA signed with an investment services provider a mandate for the acquisition of a maximum of 300,000 FORVIA shares during a period starting from April 23, 2025 until May 27, 2025 at the latest.

Shares buybacks are intended to hedge FORVIA's commitments under performance share plans or any long-term incentive plan to the benefit of employees and corporate officers of the FORVIA group.

The description of the share buyback program (details of which are on page 470 & s. of the 2023 FORVIA Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on February 27, 2024) and the text of the 19th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting referred to above are available on the website of the Company, , respectively under the heading "Investors / Regulated Information" and“Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders meetings” sections.