DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Investors To Contact The Firm Before April 22, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against(“Semtech” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMTC) on behalf of purchasers of Semtech securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired SEMTECH securities during the Class Period may, no later than APRIL 22, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Headquartered in Camarillo, Calif., Semtech is a semiconductor, digital systems, and cloud connectivity service provider. The Company's portfolio includes CopperEdge products, which can be used in active copper cables.

On February 7, 2025, after the market closed, Semtech revealed that CopperEdge sales would not“ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026.” Based on feedback from a customer and discussions with end users, the Company would implement certain“rack architecture changes” and, as a result, Semtech expected CopperEdge sales to be“lower than the Company's previously disclosed floor case estimate of $50 million.”

On this news, Semtech's stock price fell $16.91, or 31%, to close at $37.60 per share on February 10, 2025.

To learn your rights or for more information, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at ... .

