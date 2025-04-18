Leidos Invests $10 Million In AI Disease Detection With University Of Pittsburgh

"Our investment is aimed at using the transformative power of artificial intelligence to speed detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases that affect millions of people annually," said Leidos CEO Tom Bell. "These efforts will also focus on developing future health care specialists, and expanding the care that's available to underserved communities, including our veterans."

For more than 25 years, Leidos has operated the National Cancer Institute's Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, supporting progress in the fight against cancer. The company also brings more than two decades of experience applying AI to important areas like health care, national security, and energy, and helps improve care for military families and veterans by strengthening delivery, access, and continuity of care.

Key objectives of the Leidos-University of Pittsburgh collaboration include:



Establishing a World-Class Research Hub: University of Pittsburgh will enhance CPACE by continuing development of its state-of-the-art Digital Pathology Research Center. These facilities will drive pioneering research in digital pathology and AI-driven diagnostics.



Developing Digital Health Care Solutions: Advancing AI-powered technologies will cement the University of Pittsburgh's leadership in digital pathology and enable Leidos to develop innovative solutions designed to support digital health and diagnostics.

Accelerating Global Impact: Leidos plans to leverage the collaboration to deploy AI-powered digital pathology solutions across public and private health care sectors with the goal of leading the commercialization of innovative health care technologies.

"The University of Pittsburgh's leadership in research and innovation, coupled with the expertise in technology solutions offered by Leidos, establishes a path forward to delivering advancements in diagnosis, disease management and health care delivery," said Anantha Shekhar, senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Through this multi-year collaboration, Leidos and the University of Pittsburgh will drive advances in several critical areas:



Research & Technology Development: Joint research projects will explore new imaging methods, advanced scanning technologies to analyze tissue samples, and improved techniques for analyzing medical images with precision.

Workforce Development & Education: The initiative will cultivate the next generation of health care and AI innovators through comprehensive educational programs, including industry-focused best practices, annual symposiums, and hands-on internship opportunities where students will collaborate directly with Leidos experts.

"We want these tools to impact as many people as possible globally. Leidos can help get them into many more hands, ensuring that they are validated properly and get through the right regulatory frameworks," said Hooman Rashidi, executive director of CPACE and associate dean of AI in medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

By merging academic excellence with technological innovation, the collaboration is poised to redefine the future of health care delivery and disease management.

"This relationship with Leidos serves as a catalyst to expedite our mission. Industry partnership will help broaden the impact of Pitt's innovation," said Liron Pantanowitz, Dr. Maud L. Menten Professor and chair of the Department of Pathology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Partnering with government agencies, Leidos helps improve health outcomes across the U.S. by integrating clinical expertise, science, and technology to expand access to care, strengthen readiness, and advance biomedical research. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit .

About University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

As one of the nation's leading academic centers for biomedical research, the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine integrates advanced technology with basic science across a broad range of disciplines in a continuous quest to harness the power of new knowledge and improve the human condition.

