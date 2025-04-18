Doctor's Best Launches Supplement To Support Leaky Gut

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This formula delivers the patented ingredient CoreBiome®, which provides the only clinically proven tributyrin with bioavailability in the colon.The product is designed to serve as a direct fuel source for colon cells, similar to the fiber found in vegetables, to help maintain a healthy gut lining and support a balanced microbiome.*

A study of over 71,000 Americans, published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, found that nearly two-thirds of respondents suffer from gastrointestinal symptoms.3 These symptoms include heartburn, reflux, abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation, which can be debilitating if they become chronic.

"Your mental and physical health are directly linked to the condition of your gut," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "More than 90 percent of your serotonin and up to 80 percent of your immune cells are located in your intestines. A significant portion of the American population is suffering from digestive issues that can be improved by achieving balance in the gut microbiome."

High Absorption Postbiotic Butyrate with CoreBiome® is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free.

About High Absorption Postbiotic Butyrate with CoreBiome® -

This powerful postbiotic nourishes colon cells to enhance intestinal repair and supports beneficial gut bacteria, promoting smoother digestion while maintaining a balanced microbiome.*



Promotes digestive regularity and comfort by nourishing beneficial gut bacteria*

Supports optimal gut health and digestive comfort*

Enhances immune health by promoting a balanced microbiome* CoreBiome® effectively reaches the colon to support gut repair*

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart and Sprouts. For more information, please visit .

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

