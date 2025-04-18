LIM College Artificial Intelligence Symposium Provides Retail Industry With Latest On Game-Changing Technologies

NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College hosted a half-day symposium, "Artificial Intelligence in the Retail Sector," for industry leaders and members of the college's faculty on March 26.

Participants heard about the role of AI in fashion and how other sectors, such as grocery retail, are further ahead due to their long history of data collection and application.

According to LIM College Graduate Studies Professor Kenneth Kambara , "Cross-industry collaboration could accelerate AI adoption in fashion as insights into consumer behaviors across apparel, accessories, and beauty may hold valuable implications beyond their individual categories," Kambara said. "Moving away from siloed AI use cases to more dynamic, integrated capabilities across organizations will be critical for fashion retailers."

As a leader in higher education within the business of fashion and lifestyle, the LIM Retail AI Symposium is the latest example of the college's ongoing commitment to providing the retail industry as well as its faculty with the latest insights and information on technology to enable success.

"Understanding Artificial Intelligence and how it can be used as a tool to drive enhanced competitiveness within the fashion and lifestyle industries is critical for our faculty-and by extension our students-as well as the entire retail industry. For more than 80 years, LIM College has remained plugged into the latest trends, technologies, necessary skills and knowledge required to win in the highly competitive business of fashion and lifestyle," said LIM College President Ron Marshall . "Our mission is to prepare students around the world to be ready for their dream careers or to pivot to exciting new roles and to provide the industry with the next generation of top talent," he added.

LIM College offers a one-year master's degree in Consumer Analytics that provides students with data collection and interpretation skills to make strategic business decisions about everything from marketing to supply chain management. This STEM-designated program prepares students to take advantage of AI-driven data analysis.

The college also offers a master's degree in Fashion Merchandising and in Retail Management . Both of these one-year programs allow students to study the increasingly complex business of fashion using cutting-edge technology, including AI.

Coursework explores how AI is being used in various aspects of the fashion industry including operational uses, product design, and customer experience, among others.

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 97% for the Class of 2023. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Ross Stores, Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Walmart, Macy's, and Nike.

