Camfil Releases New Resource on Improving Data Center IAQ and Reducing Energy Costs

Riverdale, NJ, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, has published an in-depth guide aimed at helping data center HVAC teams improve indoor air quality (IAQ) while reducing energy consumption. The company's team of air quality specialists outlines the critical role that high-efficiency air filters play in addressing challenges posed by dust accumulation, equipment performance, and rising energy demands.

Camfil's guide comes at a critical time as the data center industry grows exponentially. With global data center energy consumption projected to rise by 160% by 2030, optimizing IAQ is essential for operational efficiency and sustainability.

The resource highlights how increasing data center complexities, driven by advancements like cloud computing and artificial intelligence, require innovative solutions to manage IAQ without compromising energy efficiency. It details how modern HVAC systems equipped with advanced air filters can not only capture harmful particles but also enhance airflow and reduce energy usage.

“As data centers become larger and more complex, managing indoor air quality (IAQ) becomes vital to protect equipment and staff health as well as controlling energy consumption,” says Mark Davidson, Camfil's Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials.“For example, controlling dust accumulation on sensitive equipment is important to prevent overheating and ventilation issues, which impact equipment longevity, personnel health, sustainability, and energy usage.”

The resource also explores how implementing the right filters, particularly those rated MERV 13A to 16A, can balance air filtration efficiency with energy demands, resulting in cost savings and extended equipment lifespans. Practical insights into the selection of filters for specific needs, such as particulate and molecular filtration, are included, alongside real-world examples of reduced HVAC system pressure drop and improved cooling efficiencies.

The full guide is publicly available here, providing actionable advice to HVAC teams, facility managers, and other professionals tasked with maintaining optimal conditions in data centers.

