Marketopia Launches Nearshore Appointment Setting Service, Delivering Premium Sales Support At A Fraction Of The Cost

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Terry HeddenPINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marketopia , the leading technology marketing and sales enablement agency, has officially launched Nearshore, a new appointment setting service designed to help technology providers increase sales efficiency without overextending their budgets.Nearshore provides professional appointment setter services delivered by dedicated, professional sales callers who sound like a natural extension of the client's team. These outsourced BDRs handle appointment scheduling, confirmation, follow-up, and real-time meeting support to ensure prospects attend, creating more pipeline opportunities while freeing up internal resources.“Clients need consistent, qualified meetings to grow, but they're either overpaying for in-house support or struggling with traditional outsourcing,” says Terry Hedden, CEO of Marketopia.“Nearshore changes that. You get a high-quality experience, outstanding communication, and a price point that actually makes sense.”Unlike traditional offshore appointment setting services, Nearshore uses near-native English-speaking talent to ensure a smooth, professional interaction with prospects. The service is designed to support owner-led and growth-stage tech providers who need reliable sales momentum without the overhead of a full sales team. It is centrally managed by Marketopia's MSP-focused team in St. Pete, using best practices developed over the past 10 years.Nearshore appointment setting services are up to 43% more affordable than domestic solutions, providing a cost-efficient way for technology companies to maintain consistent lead generation without sacrificing quality.“While nothing beats the quality of in country calling; however, firms more cost conscious are looking for a solution for sales support that bridges the gap between affordability and quality.” Hedden adds.“Combining the centralized management and best practices of our in-country team with the cost advantages Nearshore is our answer to that.”To learn more about Marketopia's affordable appointment setter services or become a beta client, visit: contact-us/About Marketopia:Marketopia is the premier sales and marketing agency for technology product & service creators and technology service providers. As a global leader in sales and marketing consulting for technology companies, Marketopia helps clients generate leads, close deals and accelerate growth through customized strategies and proven marketing techniques.We serve two key audiences:– Technology Product & Service Creators: Companies that develop and sell technology products, including hardware, software (SaaS) and cloud solutions. These companies focus on growing channel sales, recruiting new partners, and equipping their channel partners to market and sell effectively.– Technology Service Providers (MSPs, VARs, SIs, CSPs and IT service providers): Companies that implement, manage and support IT solutions for end users. These businesses aim to generate leads, increase recurring revenue and scale their client base.Marketopia provides a comprehensive range of digital marketing services for IT solution providers and partners, including website design and development services, graphic design and branding services, search engine optimization services, social media marketing services, search engine marketing services, media production services, content marketing services, and link building services.Our sales enablement for technology companies includes IT sales training, sales and marketing consulting for IT companies, sales closers for IT companies, and sales and marketing peer groups for IT companies. We also offer appointment setting services for technology companies, including outsourced BDR and professional appointment setter services.For technology creators, Marketopia offers specialized support through channel growth as a service, to-partner marketing, through-partner digital marketing services, and partner marketing concierge services. Our sales and marketing toolkits and done with and done for partner marketing plans make it easy for vendors to scale their partner programs and increase ROI from Market Development Funds (MDF).As part of our lead generation for tech companies, we also offer sales and marketing consulting for technology companies, channel sales consulting, and channel account manager training. Our goal is to help both technology creators and service providers achieve sustainable growth and build stronger sales pipelines.With headquarters in Pinellas Park, Florida, and offices in EMEA, Marketopia delivers global reach with a focus on helping technology companies succeed. Whether you need lead generation and appointment setting services, digital marketing for channel partner acquisition, or sales enablement for IT companies, Marketopia has the expertise to drive results.To learn more, visit

