Tekleen Automatic Self-Cleaning Filters Help Car Wash Operators Cut Downtime, Extend Equipment Life, And Save Thousands

- said Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer at TekleenSANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For car wash operators , unexpected equipment downtime isn't just inconvenient-it's expensive. Clogged nozzles, worn pumps, and sediment buildup are often caused by a single, underestimated issue: poor water filtration. Tekleen, a leading manufacturer of automatic self-cleaning water filters , offers an advanced solution that protects high-performance car wash systems while reducing maintenance costs and increasing uptime.Whether operating a high-volume tunnel or an in-bay automatic system, the reliability of your wash depends on the quality of water flowing through it. Sediment, debris, and particulate matter can quickly degrade essential components-leading to scratch-prone finishes, inconsistent cleaning, and repeated service calls.“Tekleen water filters cost less than one major repair call-yet they prevent dozens,” said Dan Flanick, Chief Revenue Officer at Tekleen.“We've seen customers save thousands in unnecessary nozzle replacements and pump repairs simply by upgrading their water filtration. In this industry, smart prevention pays for itself fast.”According to the International Carwash Association, unplanned downtime can cost car wash operators over $2,500 per hour in lost revenue, repairs, and labor. Multiplied across multiple bays or high-traffic locations, this adds up quickly. And that's just direct costs-lost customer trust and repeat business only deepen the impact.The Hidden Costs Add Up:.Replacing a single spray nozzle can cost between $50 and $200.Over 20 bays, nozzle replacements alone can exceed $12,000 annually.Add labor, downtime, and lost business, and total avoidable costs soarTekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters address these issues directly by providing:.Particle Capture Down to 2 Microns: Protects spray nozzles and pump systems from clogging and wear.No Downtime for Cleaning: Automated backwash cycles are triggered by pressure differentials and run while filtration continues-no manual intervention needed.Significant Water and Energy Savings: Backwash uses up to 90% less water compared to traditional sand or bag filters.Built for Harsh Wash Conditions: Corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction withstands high pressure, reclaimed water, and abrasive particulates.Supports Water Reuse and LEED Goals: Ideal for operations pursuing sustainability certifications or regional complianceWhile Tekleen is expanding rapidly in the car wash market, its filtration systems have already proven themselves in similarly demanding environments:.John Wayne Airport: Improved cooling system uptime and minimized water waste.Sierra Nevada Brewing Company: Enhanced water reuse across cooling, irrigation, and process applications.Bahamas International Airport: Delivered custom titanium filters to withstand saltwater and harsh climate demandsTekleen's filtration solutions offer a fast return on investment and long-term protection for wash operators committed to performance and sustainability.About TekleenTekleen is a global leader in automatic self-cleaning water filters, offering robust filtration solutions for industrial, municipal, and commercial applications. Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Tekleen filters are trusted across sectors for durability, efficiency, and superior water management.

