European AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market Authorisation Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 27, 2025)

Join this course to gain a solid understanding of the legislative landscape, enabling you to shape your use cases and secure a prosperous future for your AI initiatives.

It is challenging to keep up with the rapidly changing regulations applicable to AI-based medical devices. Many AI providers face regulatory, implementation, and investment uncertainties, particularly for advanced use cases like dynamic task specification, grounded reporting, and patient chatbots.

This course will also delve into the intricate world of the European AI Act and its impact on the medical device domain. They will gain insight into the geopolitical forces and better understand their relation with and impact on other AI legislations worldwide.

The AI Act qualifies many AI systems for medical devices as 'high-risk AI systems', mandating stringent criteria related to human oversight, safety, fundamental rights, robustness, and accessibility before entering the Union market. Our course leader will demystify the European AI Act, shedding light on its complex interplay with existing medical device regulations. Participants will gain insights empowering them to implement the Act, secure their portfolios, and gain a significant competitive edge in the evolving landscape of AI-based medical devices.

By the end of this course, participants will emerge: enlightened about the profound impact of the European AI Act on the medical device industry, including its areas of consensus and ongoing debates, and be equipped with practical insights to navigate the regulatory landscape.

Benefits of attending



Get up to speed with current regulations and standards on AI-based medical devices and data

Learn best practices for the development and regulatory submissions of AI-based medical devices

Understand the interplay between medical devices and AI legislation

Consider the impact on medical device use cases

Learn how to convey in plain language how your company can comply with and safeguard its product roadmaps Identify the avenues available to mitigate the regulatory and investment uncertainties

Who Should Attend:



Business strategists

Product and service managers

Project managers

System analysts

Regulatory Affairs Managers

Compliance officers

Legal professionals

Software Engineers and Architects

Data Governance Specialists

Data Scientists

Biomedical engineers

Clinical research associates

Clinical informatics managers of hospitals

Safety Engineers AI Ethicists

Agenda:

Regulatory requirements for AI-enabled medical devices



Overview legislation and guidance specific to AI-based medical devices



Regulatory initiatives (AU, CA, CN, EU, IMDRF, UK, US.)



Notified body initiatives

Future perspectives

Lessons learned from regulatory submissions of AI-based medical devices



Describing your application



Clinical considerations



Data governance considerations



Post-market considerations Common pitfalls

EU Artificial Intelligence Act



Introduction to the proposed European AI Act

Timeline Scope

EU artificial intelligence act provider obligations



Joint Conformity Assessment

Standards

Risk Management

Fundamental Rights

Data Governance

Logging

Transparency

Human Oversight

Accuracy and Robustness

Cybersecurity

Usability and Accessibility

Environmental Sustainability Document Retention

EU artificial intelligence act



Deployer obligations

Notified body obligations

Authorized representative obligations

AIA governance

AIA Timelines - detailed



AIA implementing measures & standards



AIA review

AIA vs MDR/IVDR transition

Penalties How to prepare for the AI Act as a medical device manufacturer?

Adaptive AI-enabled medical devices



Role of machine-learning enabled medical devices (MLMD) in healthcare

Learning during clinical use

Change considerations

Predetermined change control plan Significant changes to adaptive AI-based medical devices

General purpose artificial intelligence



Compliant conversations: Large language models for medical devices

Generalist medical AI systems

GPAI model provider obligations following the EU AI Act

GPAI models throughout the value chain

Creating trust

Finding answers to your challenges



Regulatory sandboxes EU Testing and experimentation facilities

Standardisation landscape



Overview of standards for AI-based medical devices

Overview of horizontal standards with their impact on medical devices

Overview of standards in support of the AI Act

Trustworthiness framework Interplay between horizontal and vertical standardization landscape

Geopolitical considerations of AI landscape

Speakers:

Koen Cobbaert

Philips Healthcare

Koen Cobbaert works for Philips as a quality, regulatory, and standards expert. Through trade associations COCIR and DITTA, he represents the industry at the European Commission and the IMDRF on matters related to software and artificial intelligence. He also contributes to various standardisation organizations focusing on software and artificial intelligence.

In the legislative domain, Koen chairs COCIR's and DITTA's software focus groups, representing its members at respectively the European Commission MDCG workgroups on Borderline and Classification and New Technologies and at the international level at the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) workgroup on artificial intelligence. Koen is also an advisor in the SaMD workgroup at the Global Harmonization Working Party (GHWP). Currently, Koen is engaged in various proposed EU legislation relating to artificial intelligence and data (AI Act, Machinery Regulation, General Product Safety Directive, Data Act, European Health Data Space.).

Aside from various publications through trade associations, Koen also edited the book In the standardization domain, Koen is a member of CEN-CENELEC's Industry Advisory Forum, and he is delegated as a Belgian expert to IEC JTC 1 SC 42 on artificial intelligence, CEN-CENELEC JTC21 on artificial intelligence, ISO TC215 JWG7 on health informatics, and to the IEC SC62A Advisory group on Software, Networks, and Artificial Intelligence (SNAIG).

Koen has a Master of Science in electrical engineering and safety risk management. He has over 15 years of hands-on experience establishing regulatory and market-access strategies for medical device software, performing worldwide regulatory submissions, and moderating risk management and clinical evaluation for software applications for general radiology, oncology, neurology, cardiology, orthopaedics, and clinical pathology. He has worked on software applications for pattern recognition, computer-aided detection, reasoning engines, clinical pathways, and other clinical decision support systems, including mobile apps, embedded software, and software operating in the cloud.

