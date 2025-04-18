Electronic Adhesives Market To Hit USD 9.30 Billion By 2032, Driven By Innovation In Formulations And Global Manufacturing Demand | Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 5.11 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 9.30 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.89% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| .By Resin Type (Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane (PU), Acrylic, Others)
.By Product Type (Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive, UV Curing, Others)
.By Application (Conformal Coatings, Encapsulation, Surface Mounting, Wire Tacking, Others)
.By End-use Industry (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Communications, Medical, Aerospace and defense, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. Growth of Smart Devices and Wearable Technology Increases Demand for Versatile Adhesive Solutions.
Market Segmentation
By Resin Type
In 2023, epoxy-based adhesives held the largest share of the electronic adhesives market at 50.3%. Epoxy adhesives are renowned for their excellent mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation properties, making them the top choice for applications such as printed circuit boards (PCBs) and semiconductor packaging. Following closely, silicone adhesives accounted for a significant share due to their superior thermal stability and flexibility, which are crucial for high-temperature electronic components, particularly in automotive and aerospace industries.
By Product Type
In the year 2023, the Electrically Conductive adhesive segment held the highest share of 45.5% in the total share of the electronic Adhesives market. They are mainly applied in electronic component manufacturing where the adhesive must also be electrically conductive, for instance in circuit boards, semiconductors, and display applications. These types of adhesives are very useful in applications where conventional soldering methods are not practical or desirable, such as in flexible electronics or when dealing with components that are sensitive to heat. As an example, some companies such as 3M and Henkel, have created new electrically conductive adhesives, driven in part by more flexible, lightweight electronics. The electrically conductive adhesive market is also majorly complemented by growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and as well as a boom in the consumer electronics industry as in which adhesive is used for connecting battery cells, heat sinks, and other components.
By Application
The Surface Mounting segment held the largest Electronic Adhesives Market share with 35.6% in 2023. Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) is a technique in which electronic components are mounted directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and used widely in the electronics industry for its compactness and high efficiency. This allows Surface Mounting adhesives to be used, i.e., components are bonded on such boards, which has further allowed smaller electronic devices to be assembled. The bigger companies like Henkel, Dow create specific SMT adhesives which provide excellent adhesion, thermal, as well as electrical conductivity. Surface Mount Technology (SMT) is essential in many industries including consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial automation, which require high-density packaging and performance reliability. This application segment is expected to grow due to a rising demand for miniaturized, lightweight, and performance electronic devices.
Regional Analysis
In 2023 Asia Pacific region dominated the electronic adhesives market with a regional share of 42.8 % of the total market. This is mainly attributed to the high electronics manufacturing in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, which is driving the regional dominance. Major electronics manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and Foxconn, a significant volume of electronics manufacturing involves consumer electronics, semiconductors, and electronic components, all of which require advanced electronic adhesives that are manufactured in these countries. For example, China is one of the major smartphone production countries in the world; thus, the demand for electronic adhesives used in smartphone assembly has increased. China National Electronics Association (CNEA) states that the Chinese electronics industry is still growing, with vigorous market demand for high-performance adhesives.
Recent Developments
- In 2023, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA launched its next-generation LOCTITE Ablestik ABP 380 adhesive series in 2023, aimed at providing superior thermal performance for power semiconductor packages used in EVs and renewable energy sectors. In February 2024 , 3M Company announced the opening of a new R&D center in Singapore dedicated to developing sustainable electronic adhesives for flexible and wearable devices, targeting the fast-growing Asia-Pacific market.
