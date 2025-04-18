BLEU JOUR Launches The Second Generation Of KUBB Fanless: Where Silence Meets AI Power

KUBB Fanless Gen2: Silent by nature, powerful with AI-local intelligence at your fingertips.

A silver KUBB Fanless Gen2 mini PC placed next to a monitor in a modern, open office with warm ambient lighting.

A silver KUBB Fanless Gen2 mini PC placed next to a monitor in a modern, open office with warm ambient lighting.

KUBB Fanless Gen2 pairs fanless thermal design with Intel® or AMD power, GPU & NPU integration for secure, efficient local AI computing.

- Jean-Christophe Agobert, CEO, BLEU JOURTOULOUSE, OCCITANIE, FRANCE, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- French tech company BLEU JOUR proudly unveils the second generation of its iconic KUBB Fanless, a compact computer that blends absolute silence, refined design, and now AI-ready performance, thanks to the latest Inteland AMD processor options.Silence Refined, Design ElevatedFaithful to the brand's DNA, the KUBB Fanless retains the instantly recognizable cubic shape while introducing a fully passive cooling system, eliminating the need for mechanical ventilation. Its precision-machined aluminum unibody serves as an efficient heatsink, enabling stable, energy-efficient, and completely silent operation.With its symmetrical design and elegant Graphite finish, this new KUBB model is more than a PC-it's a design object that fits seamlessly into both professional workspaces and modern interiors.Now Featuring AI Acceleration with Intelor AMDThe major innovation in this second generation lies in the choice between latest-gen Intelor AMD processors.Each configuration combines:A multi-core CPU for overall computing performance (up to 8 cores / 16 threads),An integrated GPU for smooth visuals and multimedia acceleration,And crucially, a Neural Processing Unit (NPU)-designed to handle AI workloads locally, with greater speed and privacy.This powerful trio enables seamless AI-enhanced experiences , such as voice recognition, computer vision, intelligent assistants, content moderation, and automation. Local processing means reduced latency, enhanced data protection, and energy efficiency-all within a fanless compact form.Designed for VersatilityWhether used for home office, business productivity, retail points of sale, education, video conferencing, media playback, or even cloud gaming, the KUBB Fanless offers an elegant, quiet, and capable solution-tailored for modern digital lifestyles.About BLEU JOURFounded in 2002 in Toulouse, France, BLEU JOUR is a premium French brand redefining the PC experience through cutting-edge technology and bold design. With multiple international design awards, we craft high-end computers-from Mini PCs and workstations to embedded systems-and innovative accessories tailored to evolving digital lifestyles.Our vision is built on five essential pillars: Quality, Aesthetics, Innovation, Practicality, and Exclusivity. In a world driven by change, BLEU JOUR creates products where iconic design meets advanced technology, exemplified by our flagship model: KUBB-a customizable 12 cm cube-shaped computer that challenges conventional standards.Every BLEU JOUR product is meticulously assembled in our own workshop, blending local craftsmanship with top-tier components from trusted partners-most notably, Inteland AMD, our key technological collaborator.BLEU JOUR is more than a computer manufacturer-it's a design-forward digital experience, a French vision of technology where elegance and innovation go hand in hand.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE AGOBERT

BLEUJOUR

+33 9 81 07 00 00

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.