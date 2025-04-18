Europe Modular Construction Industry Report 2025: Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.2% During 2024-2030 - Competition, Forecasts And Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$19.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$28.23 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Scope of the Market
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Baseline Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Europe Modular Construction Market Overview
6. Europe Modular Construction Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
7. France Modular Construction Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
8. United Kingdom Modular Construction Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
9. Italy Modular Construction Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
10. Germany Modular Construction Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
11. Spain Modular Construction Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
12. Belgium Modular Construction Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
13. Switzerland Modular Construction Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
14. Netherlands Modular Construction Market Outlook
14.1. Market Size & Forecast
14.2. Market Share & Forecast
15. Market Dynamics
15.1. Drivers
15.2. Challenges
16. Market Trends and Developments
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Red Sea International Company
17.2. Modular Building Systems, LLC.
17.3. Skanska AB
17.4. Bouygues Construction
17.5. Lendlease Corporation Limited
17.6. Woolworths Group Limited
17.7. Champion Home Builders Inc.
17.8. Modular Connections LLC
