Photopharmics Closes Oversubscribed $6 Million Series B Extension To Advance FDA Breakthrough Parkinson's Device

Funding supports key milestones as the Pivotal, Phase 3 trial surpasses 200 enrolled participants

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PhotoPharmics, a leader in specialized light therapy for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the close of its oversubscribed $6 million Series B extension. The round was led by Kickstart Fund with participation from current and new investors, reflecting strong confidence in the company's clinical promise and the commercial potential of its Parkinson's therapy.

The new capital will support the completion of the company's Pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial and fund key pre-commercialization initiatives, for Celeste®, the company's specialized light therapy device for Parkinson's disease.

Celeste is currently being evaluated in the Light for PD clinical trial that has now surpassed 200 enrolled participants across the US.

“We're grateful for the enthusiasm and support of our investors as we move toward the finish line of our clinical program,” said Kent Savage, CEO of PhotoPharmics.“This funding gives us the runway we need to complete our FDA research, build strategic partnerships, and ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.”

Unlike general wellness light boxes, Celeste passively delivers proprietary, disease-specific wavelengths and intensities of light to the eye to engage the brain's natural processes, improving daytime function in people with Parkinson's. PhotoPharmics' earlier clinical research has shown significant and clinically meaningful improvements in both motor and non-motor symptoms-including sleep, mood, and cognition-without the systemic side effects of traditional drug therapies.

“With Celeste, we're not just adding a new product-we're building an entirely new category of care for Parkinson's,” said Savage.“With over 11 million people living with Parkinson's globally-and no breakthroughs in decades-the need for innovation is urgent. This investment helps us lay the groundwork for access, education, and advocacy around a convenient, non-invasive approach.”

PhotoPharmics anticipates completion of its Pivotal, Phase 3 trial in the coming months and is preparing its regulatory submissions.

About PhotoPharmics

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation therapies for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders individually have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions, now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patient's lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at .

