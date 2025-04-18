403
Iipcl Launches Generative AI Courses Across Delhi, Mumbai, And Kolkata
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India-April 18, 2025- IIPCL, one of the leading online portals for professional certification and skill development, has launched its newest Generative AI courses at three major metropolitan cities of India-New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Such an intelligent strategy will provide a great step toward making excellent AI education available to prospective professionals and students, as well as enterprises eager to apply such generative technologies.
The new courses are intended to give hands-on introduction and practical knowledge training in this rapidly changing industry of Generative AI. AI is expected to redefine touchpoints all across industries-finance, healthcare, entertainment, marketing, and education. IIPCL intends to stay ahead in this regard by having futuristic and relevant programs.
Karishma Arora, Program Director at IIPCL, said: "Our mission is to empower India's workforce with next-generation skills." "New tools such as ChatGPT, Midjourney, and more AI content creators need to have a clearer understanding of how they work." And here are our new Generative AI courses-as per them, students will come from all streams- those with an interest in technology, data scientists, and business leaders in search of AI integration in their companies.
Courses will be available in online and hybrid formats, thus allowing flexible attendance for participants in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Modules include foundational AI principles, prompt engineering, neural networks, text-to-image generation, ethics, and real-world uses. Participants will also benefit from live sessions with industry experts, AI labs, and project-based learning that simulates real-world challenges.
Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have tremendous startup and tech ecosystems growing in them, and the appetite for AI-based innovation has only continued showing off. But IIPCL, with its latest initiative, promises that professionals and entrepreneurs from these areas will have the specialized knowledge to create innovation and productivity across industries.
"Generative AI is not merely a tech trend-it will define the future of digital creativity and business strategy," added Dr. Rakesh Menon, an AI researcher and visiting faculty at IIPCL. "That is why we believe this program will help fill the skill gap and prepare the next wave of leaders in AI from India."
IIPCL is, thus, well established as a frontrunner in tech upskilling in the country with this offering, which is the latest addition to its already stellar portfolio in Data Science, Cyber Security, and Cloud Computing industry-oriented certification programs.
Admissions are currently open, and early birds stand to get exclusive accesses to bonus content, AI toolkits, and discounted course fees. Interested candidates can visit to find out more and grab their spot.
Company :-IIPCL
User :- Karishma Arora
User :- Karishma Arora
