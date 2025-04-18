IT's THE NETWORK THAT DELIVERS: RADIANT RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 100 LOGISTICS AND TOP 100 FREIGHT BROKERAGE PROVIDER FOR 2025

RENTON, Wash., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a leading provider of technology enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Transport Topics in both the Logistics Top 100 as well as the Freight Brokerage Top 100 for 2025.

Transport Topics released its annual Top 100 list of the largest logistics companies in North America based on full-year gross revenue. Radiant has been recognized as ranking 71 among all third-party logistics providers competing in this market as well as 92 in the list for the industry's top freight brokerage firms.

"In addition to enduring a stubbornly slow freight market recovery, the largest third-party logistics providers in North America are now navigating supply chain uncertainty stemming from tariffs and rapidly shifting trade policies," said Seth Clevenger, managing editor of features and multimedia at Transport Topics. "Despite these challenges, the industry's top 3PLs have been boosting freight efficiency and building more resilient supply chains in a changing world."

With business diversified by industry, geography and a robust domestic and international transportation and logistics service offering, Radiant has kept an even keel amidst industry change and challenges, while maintaining focus on a relationship driven, technology-forward approach. It is this unwavering dedication to customer needs at every level that since 2006 has proved to be a winning strategy and a core value of the organization.

Said Founder and CEO Bohn Crain: "I am so proud of our continued recognition as a top performer in the industry and our tremendous team at Radiant and their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to our customers. In this ever changing market, tariffs and trade policy are now top of mind here in the U.S. and around the world. We believe Radiant is uniquely positioned to help our current and prospective customers navigate these increasingly complex supply chain challenges using our proprietary global trade management platform ("GTM"). Radiant – It's the Network that Delivers!"

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( ) is a publicly traded third party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

