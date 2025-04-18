Sentra Named Leader In Gigaom Radar For Data Security Posture Management For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cloud attacks have surged by 75% in recent years, and organizations are struggling to manage their most critical asset: data. Sentra's AI-driven, cloud-native platform is uniquely positioned to help enterprises discover, classify, and secure data at petabyte scale, earning five-star rankings across key GigaOm criteria. The report highlights Sentra's standout capabilities, including:



Data mapping: Sentra provides a full data catalog, showing underlying data assets and data stores to identify the relationships between data sets, ownership, lineage, and more, enabling security teams to gain a full picture of their environment.

Intelligent data access: Sentra's data access intelligence enables organizations to identify risky access to critical data, assess the potential business impact, identify patterns, and enforce the appropriate security controls. Comprehensive support for on-premises repositories: Unlike competitors, Sentra offers the same functionality for on-premises data stores such as file shares and databases as cloud-based repositories, supporting all data types (unstructured, semi-structured, and structured).

"Today's security teams have the insurmountable task of keeping up with their organization's data. We're still seeing the fallout of the shift to the cloud, with misconfigurations that unknowingly expose sensitive data, unprotected dark or 'shadow' data, and the rise of AI tools that may inadvertently leak or mishandle information," said Paul Stringellow, security and risk analyst at GigaOm. "Robust solutions that can handle the influx of known and unknown organizational data are critical to combat evolving security threats and meet strict compliance guidelines."

The news follows Sentra's recent integrations with Microsoft Purview Information Protection and JupiterOne, two major players in cybersecurity and governance. The company's Leader and Fast Mover status in the GigaOm Radar report further cements its role as the go-to solution for organizations securing sensitive data amid the rise of AI-driven workloads and multi-cloud complexity.

"In our data-driven economy, enterprises need a security and governance partner that delivers comprehensive data discovery and accurate data classification with AI-backed insights, and Sentra is proud to serve that need," said Yoav Regev, Sentra CEO and co-founder. "The Radar report recognition validates our approach's impact on data security and reinforces our mission to protect fast-moving data in modern enterprise environments."

The GigaOm Radar for DSPM examines 13 top DSPM solutions and compares offerings against capabilities and nonfunctional requirements outlined in the companion Key Criteria report.

To learn more about Sentra's AI-powered, cloud-native platform, read the full report here .

About Sentra

Sentra is the global leader in cloud-native data security for the AI era. Sentra's mission is to empower organizations to securely leverage data in new ways - while setting the gold standard in data security through efficient scanning, accurate classification, robust data privacy, and streamlined regulatory compliance.

Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it travels by automatically detecting privacy and security risks, ensuring cyber resiliency, protecting from insider threats and data loss, enabling responsible AI, reducing data sprawl and related costs, and strengthening data access permissions. It achieves this by intelligently discovering and accurately classifying sensitive data at petabyte scale, proactively managing security posture, enforcing granular access controls, and swiftly detecting and responding to threats. For more information, please visit .

