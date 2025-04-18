Bydfi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool Moonx, Ushering In The Era Of CEX + DEX Dual Engines

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April 2025, at the Paris Blockchain Week(PBW), BYDFi, as one of the official sponsors, unveiled its new Web3 product-MoonX , capturing the spotlight at the event. MoonX is an on-chain smart trading tool designed specifically for MemeCoin investors, integrating features such as hot trend discovery, risk screening, smart money following, and trade optimization.

The launch of MoonX marks BYDFi's official entry into the "Dual Engine Era" of both Centralized Exchange (CEX) and Decentralized Exchange (DEX) platforms. In a highly competitive global crypto exchange market, BYDFi is one of the first to complete this platform upgrade.

“Traditional exchanges are shifting from a competition based solely on trading speed and fees to a broader ecosystem competition,” said Michael, CEO of BYDFi, at the launch event.“The explosive growth of MemeCoins is driving a new wave of user growth. The future market leaders won't just be those offering fast matching and low fees on CEXs, but platforms that can simultaneously link the on-chain ecosystem with user demand.”

As the on-chain investment entry point, MoonX complements the main BYDFi platform (CEX) with a hybrid structure:



Centralized Matching System: Ensures liquidity and depth for transactions. On-Chain Discovery and Interaction Product: Tracks hot trends and seizes early opportunities.

This structural upgrade gives BYDFi a competitive advantage as CEX and DEXs increasingly merge in the future.

Currently, MoonX is deeply integrated with two major ecosystems: Solana and BNB Chain , covering leading liquidity pools like Pump.fun, Raydium, and PancakeSwap, while supporting real-time tracking of over 500,000 MemeCoin assets.



Key features of the product include:



Fast Token Listing : API data exchange with platforms like to capture hot projects as liquidity pools are launched, exploiting trading time differences.

Smart Risk Control : Multi-dimensional models evaluate token security (contract permissions, blacklists, token lock-up status, etc.), filtering out high-risk tokens.

Smart Money Following : The system tracks millions of on-chain addresses, identifying whales and high-probability addresses, allowing users to copy trades with one click and easily share strategy profits. Trade Optimization : Built-in gas optimization algorithms and slippage control mechanisms ensure smooth transactions and cost control, even during peak times.

For a long time,“complex processes” and“asset security risks” have been major concerns preventing ordinary users from participating in on-chain investments. MoonX's mission is to reinvent the on-chain trading experience, allowing more people to participate in Web3 investments as easily as using an app-based exchange. With just a BYDFi account, users can instantly connect to the blockchain and trade the next trending Meme project before it takes off.



