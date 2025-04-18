Huawei Unveils All-New Xinghe Intelligent Network Offerings For Northern Africa

AI technologies are rapidly progressing worldwide. Foundation model technologies are driving AI from being "available to use" to "easy to use", while sharp cost reduction is accelerating AI adoption across industries. Chris Meng, President of Huawei's Northern Africa ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Department, stated, "Africa is now at a critical stage of digital and intelligent transformation and needs intelligent ICT infrastructure to support this mission. With the latest cutting-edge technologies, Huawei stands ready to contribute its expertise to propel Africa's digital and intelligent economy and build a better Africa together with customers and partners."

Richard Wu, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said, "The fast-developing AI technologies are propelling the data communication industry into the AI-powered era. To keep pace, Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network creates AI-powered connectivity by fully leveraging AI capabilities of all series of devices and deep collaboration with NetMaster (a network AI agent). The resulting benefits include AI-powered experience, AI-powered assurance, AI-powered resilience, and AI-powered security."

Huawei launched innovative products and solutions to best suit named account (NA), commercial, and distribution markets. Examples include all-scenario Wi-Fi 7, the industry's first 128 x 800GE fixed Ethernet switch, unique "3S (spanning, stable, and secure)" high-quality StarryLink optical modules, the industry's first full-service router with multi-rate interfaces (64 kbps to 400 Gbps), the industry-leading SASE gateway for unknown threat prevention, and NetMaster (a network AI agent).

For global commercial markets, Huawei unveiled AI-powered, scenario-specific solutions to promote intelligent upgrades across 10 industries like education and healthcare. For global distribution markets, Huawei provided over 10 popular eKit products and one-click AI troubleshooting tools, helping partners to accelerate the digital and intelligent journey of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Local industry pioneers in Northern Africa also shared their best practices with Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings. For example, Krichene Saoussen, General Manager of the Khawarizmi Computing Center (CCK), Tunisia, highlighted their 10 Gbps campus network deployment with Huawei.

Mehdi Saidi, Network and Telecom Infrastructure Manager at Crédit du Maroc Bank, Morocco, delved into how they deployed Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Ultra-Resilient Data Center Network Solution to build an active-active data center network.

Looking ahead, Huawei will further collaborate with partners to deepen integration of AI and networks, seize intelligent transformation opportunities, and create infinite possibilities for the prosperity of the African continent.

