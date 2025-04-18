MEXC Announces Listing Of Initia (INIT) With A 115,000 INIT And 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of Initia (INIT) on April 24, 2025 (UTC), accompanied by a celebratory event featuring a 115,000 INIT and 50,000 USDT prize pool for new and existing users.

Initia is the first interwoven optimistic‐rollup network, reconstructing multichain architecture with native interoperability and shared liquidity. As a full‐stack Layer 1+2 platform, Initia supports both EVM & Move VM, enabling seamless cross‐ecosystem collaboration. Developed by veterans from top DeFi and blockchain security teams and backed by YZi Labs(Binance Labs), Hack VC, Delphi Digital, and Theory Ventures.

$INIT is the native utility token of the Initia ecosystem, powering key functions such as gas payments, staking, governance, cross-chain transfers, and liquidity provision. Through these utilities, $INIT drives user participation and supports the growth of a secure and decentralized Initia ecosystem.

To celebrate the listing, MEXC will launch an Airdrop+ event, running from April 18 to May 4, 2025 (UTC) . The event will include the following activities:



Deposit and share 90,000 INIT (exclusive to new users)

Spot Challenge – Trade to share 10,000 INIT (for all users)

Futures Challenge – Trade to share 50,000 USDT in futures bonus (for all users) Invite new users and share 15,000 INIT (for all users)

MEXC has established itself as a leading exchange by consistently offering users early access to high-potential crypto assets. In 2024 alone, the platform listed 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC led the industry with 461 spot listings between November 1, 2024, and February 15, 2025. During this period, the exchange maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six platforms, demonstrating its agility in capturing emerging market trends. MEXC will continue to expand its asset offerings and help users seize timely opportunities in the fast-moving crypto market.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

