403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IMF Predicts Strong 5% Growth For Argentina In 2025 After Milder Downturn
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects Argentina's economy will grow by 5% in 2025, following a 1.8% GDP decline in 2024.
This figure, drawn from official government and international data, shows the downturn was much less severe than many analysts forecasted at the start of the year.
Argentina's recession in early 2024 did not reach the dramatic levels some anticipated. The GDP contracted by 2.1% in the first quarter and by 1.8% in the second quarter, with the economy returning to growth in the last quarter of the year.
The downturn stemmed from tight fiscal and monetary policies enforced by the Milei administration, which aimed to stabilize the currency, reduce inflation, and restore fiscal balance.
The government cut public spending, ended central bank financing of deficits, and removed several market distortions. These measures produced the first fiscal surplus in years and tamed monthly inflation from over 25% in December 2023 to about 4% by mid-2024.
While inflation remained high on an annual basis, the trend pointed to stabilization. The government also began easing currency controls and moved toward a more flexible exchange rate, which improved investor sentiment and reduced country risk.
The contraction in 2024, though real, was cushioned by a strong rebound in agriculture-up more than 80% after a severe drought-along with rising exports and improving real wages in the latter half of the year.
Argentina Poised for Strong 2025 Rebound
The manufacturing and construction sectors suffered the most, but the overall economic decline was contained. Looking ahead, the IMF' 5% growth forecast for 2025 reflects expectations of continued recovery in consumption, investment, and exports.
The government's stabilization program, backed by a $20 billion IMF facility, aims to maintain fiscal discipline and further liberalize the economy.
The World Bank and other institutions also expect Argentina to outperform most of the region in 2025, driven by improved weather, energy investments, and normalized agricultural output.
The real story is that Argentina's economic contraction in 2024 was much milder than predicted, and the country now stands at the threshold of a robust recovery. This turnaround, built on hard fiscal choices and market reforms, has set the stage for renewed growth and greater stability.
It has also created a more attractive business climate for both domestic and international investors. All figures and claims are based on official IMF, government, and economic research data.
This figure, drawn from official government and international data, shows the downturn was much less severe than many analysts forecasted at the start of the year.
Argentina's recession in early 2024 did not reach the dramatic levels some anticipated. The GDP contracted by 2.1% in the first quarter and by 1.8% in the second quarter, with the economy returning to growth in the last quarter of the year.
The downturn stemmed from tight fiscal and monetary policies enforced by the Milei administration, which aimed to stabilize the currency, reduce inflation, and restore fiscal balance.
The government cut public spending, ended central bank financing of deficits, and removed several market distortions. These measures produced the first fiscal surplus in years and tamed monthly inflation from over 25% in December 2023 to about 4% by mid-2024.
While inflation remained high on an annual basis, the trend pointed to stabilization. The government also began easing currency controls and moved toward a more flexible exchange rate, which improved investor sentiment and reduced country risk.
The contraction in 2024, though real, was cushioned by a strong rebound in agriculture-up more than 80% after a severe drought-along with rising exports and improving real wages in the latter half of the year.
Argentina Poised for Strong 2025 Rebound
The manufacturing and construction sectors suffered the most, but the overall economic decline was contained. Looking ahead, the IMF' 5% growth forecast for 2025 reflects expectations of continued recovery in consumption, investment, and exports.
The government's stabilization program, backed by a $20 billion IMF facility, aims to maintain fiscal discipline and further liberalize the economy.
The World Bank and other institutions also expect Argentina to outperform most of the region in 2025, driven by improved weather, energy investments, and normalized agricultural output.
The real story is that Argentina's economic contraction in 2024 was much milder than predicted, and the country now stands at the threshold of a robust recovery. This turnaround, built on hard fiscal choices and market reforms, has set the stage for renewed growth and greater stability.
It has also created a more attractive business climate for both domestic and international investors. All figures and claims are based on official IMF, government, and economic research data.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment