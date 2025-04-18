403
TSMC’S $165 Billion U.S. Bet: Chips, Tariffs, And The New Industrial Order
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has committed to a $165 billion expansion in the United States, as confirmed in company statements and official U.S. government releases.
The plan, announced jointly by TSMC CEO C.C. Wei and President Trump at the White House, will see the construction of three new semiconductor fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities, and a research center in Arizona.
This marks the largest single foreign direct investment in U.S. history. TSMC's move is not just a business decision. The company aims to sidestep tariffs of up to 100% on imported chips, a threat made explicit by the Trump administration.
By localizing advanced chip production, TSMC ensures continued access to its biggest clients-Apple, Nvidia , AMD, Broadcom, and Qualcomm-who have demanded more stable, domestic supply chains.
The first Arizona plant began producing 4-nanometer chips in late 2024. The second plant, set to open in 2028, will manufacture 2-nanometer chips, with a third fab planned for even more advanced technology by decade's end.
This investment will create 6,000 high-tech jobs and over 20,000 construction jobs in Arizona, with economic output projected to exceed $200 billion over the next decade.
Strategic Shift Amid Rising Geopolitical Stakes
TSMC's U.S. expansion will supply about 30% of its most advanced chips from Arizona, a significant shift from its traditional Taiwan-centric model. The U.S. will hold an estimated 22% of global advanced chip capacity by 2030, up from just 10% today.
However, the costs of U.S. production run 25% to 30% higher than in Taiwan. TSMC's clients have accepted these premiums to ensure supply security.
Despite the U.S. push, TSMC will keep its most advanced R&D and the majority of its manufacturing in Taiwan, maintaining the island's leverage in the global chip market.
This expansion is less about global cooperation and more about hard-nosed risk management. TSMC's move hedges against political uncertainty, tariff threats, and supply chain shocks.
It also signals a shift in the balance of power in the semiconductor industry, as the U.S. uses policy and tariffs to force critical manufacturing back onto its own soil.
TSMC's U.S. bet is a strategic response to a world where chips have become bargaining chips in international trade and security.
