Chhattisgarh: ₹6 Lakh Cash, 11 Laptops, 50 Kg Explosives Recovered From Maoist Hideout In Abhujmaad

In a major development from Chhattisgarh's Abhujmaad, security officers recovered ₹6 lakh cash, 11 laptops, 50 kg explosives, officials said on Friday, adding the hideout in forest hills between villages Kasod-Kumuradi were camps of senior Maoist leaders, who fled when security forces reached the site.

22 Maoists surrendered in Sukma district

This comes amid 22 Maoists, including nine women, surrendering on Friday in Sukma district, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to combat Maoism, officials said. According to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan, they cited dismay with "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and atrocities on local tribals. Among those, 12 of them carried a cumulative bounty of ₹40.5 lakh.

Those surrendered, were moved by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, emphasising at paving the way for development works in remote villages, including the new surrender and rehabilitation policy. They were active in the Maad (Chhattisgarh) and Nuapada (Odisha) divisions of Maoists.

Chavan said the surrendered cadres consisted of Muchaki Joga, 33, deputy commander in PLGA (people's liberation guerrilla army) company no. 1 under Maad division of Maoists, and his wife Muchaki Jogi, 28, a member of the same squad, who carried a reward of ₹8 lakh each.

The others comprise Kikid Deve, 30, and Manoj alias Dudhi Budhra (28), both area committee members of Maoists hold a reward of ₹5 lakh each, he said. The official said seven surrendered cadres carried a bounty of ₹2 lakh each, while another Maoist carried a reward of ₹50,000. He stated the other surrendered cadres were also a part of numerous attacks on security forces, mentioning the district police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), CRPF, and its elite unit CoBRA played an important role in their surrender.

Last year, 792 Maoists had surrendered in the Bastar region, including seven districts, among which was Sukma as well.

Home Minister Amit Shah on 'Naxal-Free India'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 20 stated the central government's roadmap that the country would be Naxal-free before March 31, 2026, as the Modi government follows a“zero-tolerance policy against Naxalites.”

"Today our soldiers have achieved another big success in the direction of 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those Naxalites who are not surrendering despite all the facilities ranging from surrender to inclusion," Shah added.

