ED Attaches Jagan Mohan Reddy, Dalmia Cements' Assets In 14 Year Old Money Laundering Case - Check Details
As part of its action, the ED has provisionally attached shares worth ₹27.5 crore belonging to Jagan Reddy and land worth ₹377.2 crore belonging to Dalmia Cements in connection with a money laundering case involving quid pro quo investments, according to a report by the Times of India.ED attaches assets of Jagan Reddy, Dalmia Cements
The provisional attachment, filed on March 31 by the Hyderabad unit of ED, was received by DCBL on April 15, as per the report. The initial value of the land while purchasing was ₹377 crore, as per ToI, but the value has now increased to ₹793.3 crore the company has said.
In case of Jagan Reddy, the shares attached were in companies including armel Asia Holdings Limited, Saraswati Power and Industries Private Limited, and Harsha Firm.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
