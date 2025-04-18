VTRS LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Viatris Inc. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Viatris Inc. ("Viatris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VTRS ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Viatris investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 8, 2024 and February 26, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

VTRS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning the failed inspection of Viatris' Indore, India facility. Defendants' statements misrepresented the FDA's issuance of a warning letter and its impact on Viatris' operations. Defendants routinely referred to the impact of the warning letter as a mere "minor headwind" for the Company. On February 27, 2025, Viatris announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and provided disappointing fiscal 2025 guidance. The Company attributed below-expectation guidance on "the expected financial impact from Indore facility warning letter and import alert." Following this news, the price of Viatris' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $11.24 per share on February 26, 2025, Viatris' stock price fell to $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025, a decline of about 15.21% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Viatris during the relevant time frame, you have until June 3, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

