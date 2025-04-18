Eagle Appoints Chad Jackson As CEO Of Eagle Americas

Chad Jackson, CEO of Eagle Americas

Chad Jackson becomes CEO of Eagle Americas, leading the company's U.S. expansion and strengthening its presence in the metal cutting industry.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eagle Lasers has named Chad Jackson as CEO of its newly launched U.S. branch, Eagle Americas , marking a significant step in the company's continued commitment to excellence and growth in the North American market.With nearly three decades of experience in the metal processing industry, Jackson brings a deep understanding of both contract manufacturing and OEM operations, as well as extensive expertise in sales and customer relations. His career began on the shop floor, working directly with equipment and managing production-experience that gave him critical insight into the real-world needs of equipment owners and operators.“I came to understand not just the operational challenges they face, but the practical solutions they seek. And after spending 16 years with two industry-leading OEMs, one overarching theme has consistently emerged: what owners and managers ultimately value most in their equipment can be summed up in one word-Trust,” said Jackson.Thanks to the strong foundation built by Fairmont Machinery, Eagle 's exclusive distributor in the U.S. since 2019, Eagle Americas enters this new chapter with a strong customer base, robust service capabilities, and a wealth of local expertise.Reflecting on the launch of Eagle Americas and what it means for the U.S. market, Jackson added:“While several new players have entered the U.S. market in recent years, none embody Eagle America's unwavering commitment to excellence. Our focus is singular: delivering laser and automation solutions that don't just meet expectations-but exceed them.This promise of Trust is more than a tagline; it's embedded in the craftsmanship of our designs, the precision of our builds, and the long-term reliability of our equipment.I'm honored to be part of Eagle America's launch and proud to uphold our mission of driving transformative innovation in the industry. Together, we aim to provide our customers not only with exceptional equipment-but with the lasting assurance that Eagle will be a steadfast partner for years to come.”For inquiries, please contact Eagle Americas at ....A dedicated website for our U.S. audience is currently under development at and will be available soon.In the meantime, we invite you to follow the official Eagle Americas LinkedIn page for updates on this new chapter and other corporate news.

