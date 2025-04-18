MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Better Business Advice has recognized Mercury as a top online business bank account for 2025

NEW YORK CITY, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has recognized Mercury as a top online business bank* account for 2025, citing the fintech company's standout performance in streamlining financial operations, offering robust digital infrastructure, and responding swiftly to shifting economic conditions.

Top Online Business Fintech

Mercury - is the fintech more than 200K ambitious companies trust with their finances

Although Mercury is technically a financial technology company and not a bank-banking services are provided by FDIC-insured partners including Choice Financial Group, Evolve Bank & Trust, and Column N.A.-its platform has emerged as a leading force in online business banking. Mercury's approach centers on building software to enhance operational precision, control, and visibility-features that are increasingly valuable to startups and growing businesses navigating today's digital-first landscape.

“Mercury earned this recognition by demonstrating a commitment not just to functional banking*, but to thoughtful innovation that supports long-term business health,” said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson from Better Business Advice.“From cash management tools to advanced user controls, Mercury has built a comprehensive ecosystem that startups actually want to use-and can scale with.”

A Response to Founders' Real Needs

Mercury's mission is clear: simplify business finances. The company accomplishes this through an integrated suite of tools that includes FDIC-insured checking and savings accounts, virtual and physical debit and credit cards, Mercury Treasury for idle cash, and features like scheduled ACH transfers, user-level permissions, and automated payroll.

The platform's tools, powered by Mercury's FDIC-insured partners, go beyond what traditional banks offer. For example, Mercury Treasury, offered by Mercury Advisory, enables eligible businesses with $500,000 or more in deposits to earn competitive yield on idle funds-up to 4.47%** depending on total balances-through portfolios managed by J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley. These offerings are coupled with same-day liquidity***, providing both security and flexibility.

Moreover, Mercury's charge card, IO****, offers startups higher spending limits tied to account activity, unlimited 1.5% cashback, and spending controls for team members-all without credit checks or annual fees. Finance teams benefit from deep integrations with QuickBooks, Xero, and NetSuite, automating much of the accounting burden for small and midsize businesses.

Rapid Growth Backed by Strong Leadership and Culture

Mercury's trajectory accelerated in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse in 2023, when thousands of startups turned to the platform for stability and continuity. This momentum earned the company a place on the Forbes Fintech 50 and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, specifically for helping startups find safer and more accessible banking services.

The company now employs over 800 people and fosters a culture that encourages curiosity, gratitude, and continuous improvement. Rituals like serving tea among colleagues are emblematic of Mercury's unique approach to teamwork, blending structure with creativity.

Financing Innovation Without the Complexity

Mercury also offers capital solutions***** that challenge traditional financing models. Its venture debt program allows VC-backed startups to extend their runway with minimal dilution and straightforward repayment terms. Meanwhile, its working capital loans cater to e-commerce businesses, providing flexible, unsecured funding without personal guarantees or prepayment penalties.

These financing tools are deliberately founder-friendly, offering a modern alternative to cumbersome legacy loan systems. Mercury Lending, LLC provides these loans, with baseline eligibility including at least six months of operational history and $250K in annual revenue for working capital applicants, though additional requirements may apply.

A Secure and Transparent Infrastructure

Security and compliance remain a top priority. Deposits are eligible for up to $5 million in FDIC insurance* through a sweep network of FDIC-insured banks. The company also employs rigorous data protection protocols, including two-factor authentication, bcrypt password hashing, and third-party penetration testing.

Mercury's commitment to transparency extends to its fee structure: no hidden fees, no monthly charges for basic services, and clear tiered pricing for premium features. Even Mercury Treasury fees-a small percentage of total positions-are straightforward and published.

Mercury stands out not only as a provider of modern banking tools but as a collaborator in business growth. Whether supporting a venture-backed startup, an international e-commerce brand, or a founder seeking yield on cash reserves, Mercury delivers scalable, transparent, and intuitive financial infrastructure.

About Mercury

Mercury is the fintech ambitious companies use for banking*, credit cards****, and all their financial workflows.

*Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Checking and savings accounts are provided through our bank partners Choice Financial Group , Column N.A. , and Evolve Bank & Trust ; Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Checking and savings account deposits may be held by sweep network banks, subject to the customer's agreement to applicable partner terms. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through insurance to apply. Learn more here .

**Mercury Treasury, offered by Mercury Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, seeks to earn net returns up to 4.47% annually on your idle cash. Net return or yield provided assumes total Mercury deposits of $20M+, is accurate as of 04/07/2025, and is subject to change.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to purchase any security. Funds in Mercury Treasury are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal invested, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Some of the data contained in this message was obtained from sources believed to be accurate but has not been independently verified. Please see full disclosures at mercury.com/treasury. Mercury Advisory is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercury Technologies.

***"Same-day withdrawals" only applies to funds invested in J.P. Morgan U.S. Treasury Plus Money Market Fund. Cutoff for transfers to settle same-day is 3pm ET each business day, subject to partner processing times. Read fund prospectus for additional information.

**** The IO Card is issued by Patriot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard®. To receive cash back, your Mercury accounts must be open and in good standing, meaning they cannot be suspended, restricted, past due, or otherwise in default.

*****Mercury's Venture Debt and Working Capital loans are originated from Mercury Lending, LLC (NMLS : 2606284) and serviced by Mercury Servicing, LLC (NMLS: 2606285).

