What Makes A Window Truly Green? Verdun Windows Recognized By ENERGY STAR® For Leading Sustainability In Design And Manufacturing

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In today's eco-conscious world, consumers are asking a critical question: What makes a window truly green? For Ottawa-based Verdun Windows , the answer goes far beyond energy efficiency. It's about pairing high-performance design with local craftsmanship, responsible practices, and a deep commitment to environmental stewardship-a philosophy that has earned the company's manufacturing arm of the company back-to-backin 2023 and 2024.







With over 40 years of experience serving homeowners across Ottawa, Verdun Windows has established itself as much more than a manufacturer of windows. It's a company that builds with purpose, upholding values that extend from the factory floor to the communities it serves-and to the planet we all share.

A National Recognition for Local Leadership

The ENERGY STAR® Special Recognition Award is reserved for companies that go beyond the technical standards and lead by example in the pursuit of energy efficiency. Verdun's consecutive wins highlight its consistent dedication to sustainable product development, advanced manufacturing, and overall environmental responsibility.

“At Verdun, energy efficiency isn't an upgrade-it's a given,” said a company spokesperson.“We integrate sustainability into every stage of our process, from design to delivery. These awards validate the work we've done, but more importantly, they push us to keep setting the bar higher.”

Verdun's holistic approach to sustainability includes everything from smart material selection and localized production to post-installation energy savings and carbon-conscious operations. It's not just about the window-it's about the entire lifecycle.

The Innovation Behind RevoCellTM

At the heart of Verdun's energy-saving capabilities is its proprietary RevoCellTM window technology . Engineered with microcellular PVC (mPVC) , RevoCellTM windows are durable, lightweight, and exceptionally well-insulated-perfectly suited for the extremes of Ottawa's climate.

Unlike traditional vinyl or wood alternatives, RevoCellTM features thousands of microscopic air pockets that naturally trap heat in winter and block it in summer. This contributes to more stable indoor temperatures, reduced HVAC usage, and lower utility bills.

“Sustainability also means durability,” the spokesperson explained.“Because RevoCellTM is moisture-resistant and doesn't warp or degrade easily, it reduces the need for replacements, ultimately lowering waste and long-term environmental impact.”

Made in Ottawa, for Ottawa

Another distinguishing feature of Verdun's business model is its commitment to local manufacturing . Every Verdun window is built right in Ottawa by skilled tradespeople who live in the same communities the company serves. This keeps jobs-and investments-local, while dramatically cutting down on emissions associated with shipping and logistics.

By sourcing materials nearby and assembling products under one roof, Verdun avoids the environmental pitfalls of fragmented supply chains. There's less packaging waste, fewer transport emissions, and better quality control from start to finish.

“Sustainability begins at home,” the spokesperson added.“Our Ottawa facility lets us produce more responsibly, reduce our footprint, and give back to our community in meaningful ways.”

Going the Extra Green Mile

While many companies meet ENERGY STAR® standards, Verdun consistently exceeds them. The company maintains rigorous internal testing procedures to ensure every product performs above industry benchmarks in areas like air infiltration, insulation, and structural strength.

Verdun Windows also continues to invest in research and development , exploring everything from new glazing techniques to advanced frame materials. But their commitment to sustainability doesn't stop with the product-it extends to how those products are installed.

Verdun's factory-trained professionals manage all installations from start to finish, ensuring optimal performance and minimal thermal leaks. Our dedicated, full-time installers, with years of exclusive service to Verdun, guarantee precise and efficient fittings.

“We take responsibility for the full customer journey,” said the spokesperson.“That includes building it right and installing it right.”

A Broader Commitment to the Planet

Beyond its core product offering, Verdun has embedded sustainability into the very fabric of its operations. The company is actively pursuing decarbonization across all levels, including the electrification of its entire vehicle fleet , significantly lowering its transportation-related emissions.

As part of its reforestation initiative, Verdun also plants a tree for every window sold , helping to offset carbon emissions and support biodiversity. It's a simple but powerful gesture that reflects the company's commitment to long-term environmental health.

“We know that sustainability is about more than just what we sell-it's about the impact we leave behind,” the spokesperson said.“Whether it's through reducing emissions or replenishing nature, we're taking action in every way we can.”

Recognized by Homeowners and Industry Alike

Verdun's impact isn't just seen through environmental accolades-it's also felt in the hearts of its customers. The company was recently named a HomeStars Best of the Best award winner for 2025 , adding to its growing list of customer-voted honors in recent years.

This recognition reflects Verdun's unmatched dedication to quality, customer service, and trust-values that homeowners across Ottawa have relied on for decades.

“Being recognized by HomeStars again this year is especially meaningful,” said the spokesperson.“It means our customers see and appreciate the care we put into every window, every installation, and every interaction.”

Giving Back, Moving Forward

Sustainability, for Verdu , also includes social responsibility . The company is actively involved in community support initiatives, from sponsoring energy awareness programs to giving back through charitable contributions. One recent example: a $5,000 donation to CHEO (Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario), further demonstrating its deep roots in the community.

And while awards and milestones are worth celebrating, Verdun sees them as markers on a longer journey-one that involves continued innovation, transparency, and care.

“We don't see sustainability as a finish line,” said the spokesperson.“It's an evolving promise-one that we intend to keep for generations to come.”

A Window Into a Better Future

So, what truly makes a window green? For Verdun, it's not just energy ratings or labels. It's a combination of smarter design, cleaner operations, community investment, and a long-term environmental vision .

As the only Ottawa-based manufacturer to win the ENERGY STAR® Canada Special Recognition Award two years in a row, Verdun continues to lead the industry forward-proving that high performance and high responsibility can, and should, go hand in hand.

With RevoCellTM technology, local manufacturing, tree-planting programs, a fully electric fleet on the horizon, and unwavering customer trust, Verdun Windows is opening the door to a more sustainable future- one window at a time .

