India Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market Report 2025-2030: India's Pharma CSO Market To Reach $588.7M By 2030, Driven By Outsourcing & AI Integration
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|90
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$292.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$588.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|India
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. India Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. India Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market: Service Business Analysis
4.1. Service Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Service Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Personal Promotion
4.4.1. Personal Promotion Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Promotional Sales Team
4.4.3. Key Account Management
4.4.4. Vacancy Management
4.5. Non-personal Promotion
4.5.1. Non-personal Promotion Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Medical Affairs Solutions
4.5.3. Remote Medical Science Liaisons
4.5.4. Nurse Educators
4.5.5. Others
Chapter 5. India Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market: Therapeutic Areas Business Analysis
5.1. Therapeutic Areas Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2. Therapeutic Areas Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Therapeutic Areas, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Oncology
5.5. Cardiovascular
5.6. Neurology
5.7. Infectious Diseases
5.8. Metabolic Disorders
5.9. Orthopedic Diseases
5.10. Others
Chapter 6. India Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market: End Use Business Analysis
6.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.2. End Use Segment Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Pharmaceutical Companies
6.5. Biopharmaceutical Companies
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Participant Overview
7.2. Company Market Position Analysis
7.3. Company Categorization
7.4. Strategy Mapping
7.5. Company Profiles/Listing
- CMIC Holdings Co., Ltd. Axxelus EPS Corporation QFR Solutions MaBico Mednext Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Peak Pharma Solutions Inc. IQVIA Inc. Promoveo Health Syneous Health
