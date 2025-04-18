India Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market Report 2025-2030: India's Pharma CSO Market To Reach $588.7M By 2030, Driven By Outsourcing & AI Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Personal, Non-personal Promotion), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India pharmaceutical contract sales organizations market size is anticipated to reach USD 588.7 million by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2025 to 2030. The growing pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical product approval, and commercialization are the major factors contributing to the market growth. As per the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in 2022, the pharmaceutical sector in India comprised 3,000 drug companies and 10,500 manufacturing units.

The increasing outsourcing trends in the Indian pharmaceutical industry has propelled market expansion. Many companies use outsourcing research to India, appealing due to its advantages and benefits. The competitive pricing of services in India enables significant cost reduction for companies, providing them access to the market. A rising trend involves incorporating technology into outsourcing. Technological advancements like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation are reshaping the pharmaceutical industry, with CSOs leveraging these advancements to enhance their services.

Furthermore, strong government support and rising pharmaceutical R&D spending is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in April 2023, the Indian government planned to enhance research and innovation in India's pharmaceuticals and medical technology sectors through a five-year program with a budget of USD 599.99 million. This development holds significance as research and development (R&D) constitute only 7% of the overall expenditure in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, in contrast to the over 35% observed in developed countries.

India Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market Report Highlights

In terms of service, the non-personal promotion segment dominated the service segment with more than 56.0% share in 2024 owing to its efficiency and cost-effectiveness

The personal promotion segment is also expected to show a significant share in the market. This is attributed to complex products and services

In terms of end-use, the pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share in 2024. The increase in the number of new small molecule drug launches is anticipated to be a major driving factor for the market growth The biopharmaceutical companies' segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $292.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $588.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered India



