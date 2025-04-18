Industrial Hemp Markets In North America And Oceania: Set To Reach $7.23 Billion By 2030 | Shives Segment To Grow At 17.2% CAGR As Rising Use In Animal Bedding And Sustainable Materials Boosts Market Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.23 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.5%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific, North America
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Insights
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. North America and Oceania Industrial Hemp Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. North America and Oceania Industrial Hemp Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Application Overview
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.4.1. Policies and Incentive Plans
3.4.2. Standards and Compliances
3.4.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.1. Supplier Power
3.6.2. Buyer Power
3.6.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.3. Social Landscape
3.7.4. Technological Landscape
3.7.5. Environmental Landscape
3.7.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. North America and Oceania Industrial Hemp Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
4.1. North America and Oceania Industrial Hemp Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
4.1.1. Seeds
4.1.2. Fiber
4.1.3. Shives
Chapter 5. North America and Oceania Industrial Hemp Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
5.1. North America and Oceania Industrial Hemp Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
5.1.1. Animal Care
5.1.2. Textiles
5.1.3. Automotive
5.1.4. Furniture
5.1.5. Food & Beverages
5.1.6. Paper
5.1.7. Construction Materials
5.1.8. Personal Care
5.1.9. Other
Chapter 6. North America and Oceania Industrial Hemp Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
6.1. Regional Snapshot
6.2. North America and Oceania Industrial Hemp Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.3. North America
6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3.2. Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3.3. Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3.4. U.S.
6.3.5. Canada
6.3.6. Mexico
6.4. Oceania
6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2018 030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.4.3. Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.4.4. Australia
6.4.5. New Zealand
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2. Vendor Landscape
7.2.1. Company Categorization
7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users
7.3. Competitive Dynamics
7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking
7.3.2. Strategy Mapping
7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis
7.4. Company Profiles/Listing
7.4.1. Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.
7.4.2. IND HEMP, LLC.
7.4.3. Blue Sky Hemp Ventures
7.4.4. Panda Biotech, LLC
7.4.5. Marijuana Company of America Inc.
7.4.6. Kazmira LLC
7.4.7. The Cannabis Co.
7.4.8. Hemp Foods Australia
7.4.9. Hemptech
7.4.10. Valley Bio Limited
7.4.11. Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co-Op. Ltd. (PIHG)
7.4.12. Elixinol Ltd.
7.4.13. Terra Tech Corps
