Wine Aerators Market Forecast To Reach $647.9 Million By 2034 At 4% CAGR As Global Wine Culture Evolves
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|230
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$440.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$647.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Pricing analysis
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Manufacturers
3.6 Distributors
3.7 Retailers
3.8 Impact forces
3.8.1 Growth drivers
3.8.1.1 Increasing wine consumption and wine enthusiasm worldwide
3.8.1.2 Technological advancements and design innovation
3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8.2.1 Product quality and durability concerns
3.8.2.2 Limited Awareness about product availability
3.9 Growth potential analysis
3.10 Consumer behavior analysis
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Handheld
5.3 in Bottle/stopper
5.4 In glass/decenter
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Operation, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Manual
6.3 Electric
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Glass
7.3 Stainless steel
7.4 Plastic
7.5 Silicon
7.6 Other(aluminium, rubber etc.)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Low
8.3 Mid
8.4 High
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Household
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Restaurants
9.2.2 Bars
9.2.3 Hotels
9.2.4 Others (catering services, etc.)
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.2.1 E-commerce platforms
10.2.2 Company websites
10.3 Offline
10.3.1 Supermarket/hypermarket
10.3.2 Specialty stores
10.3.3 Multibrand outlet
10.3.4 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Unites kingdom
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Australia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 United Arab Emirates
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Aervana
12.2 Breville
12.3 Coravin
12.4 Govino
12.5 Le Creuset
12.6 Ozeri
12.7 Rabbit
12.8 Secura
12.9 Soma
12.10 True Fabrications
12.11 Vinluxe
12.12 Vinturi
12.13 Wine Enthusiast
12.14 Winesta
12.15 Zazzol
