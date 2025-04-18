Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market Forecast 2025-2030 | Significant Investments In Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Presents Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$51.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$106.25 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising demand for larger-scale battery applications in industrial and utility settings
5.1.1.2. Proliferation of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and other portable devices
5.1.1.3. Growth of electric vehicles accelerates the demand for lithium-ion battery materials and innovations
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Issues associated with the extraction and processing of raw materials for lithium-ion batteries
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Development in smart battery management systems and leveraging IoT for performance monitoring
5.1.3.2. Significant investments in sustainable lithium-ion battery materials
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Safety concerns associated with lithium-ion battery materials
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Type: Increasing significance of cathode material as it influences the voltage and capacity of the battery
5.2.2. Battery Chemistry: Increasing demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries owing to safety, thermal stability and long cycle life
5.2.3. Form: Proliferating demand for solid form of lithium-ion battery materials owing to safety and longevity
5.2.4. Applications: Evolving utilization of lithium-ion battery materials in the automotive industry
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Anode Material
6.3. Cathode Material
6.4. Electrolyte
6.5. Separators
7. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, by Battery Chemistry
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Lithium Cobalt Oxide
7.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate
7.4. Lithium Manganese Oxide
7.5. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide
7.6. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide
8. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, by Form
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Liquid
8.3. Powder
8.4. Solid
9. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive
9.3. Consumer Electronics
9.4. Energy Storage Systems
9.5. Industrial
10. Americas Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
11.13. Vietnam
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Denmark
12.3. Egypt
12.4. Finland
12.5. France
12.6. Germany
12.7. Israel
12.8. Italy
12.9. Netherlands
12.10. Nigeria
12.11. Norway
12.12. Poland
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Russia
12.15. Saudi Arabia
12.16. South Africa
12.17. Spain
12.18. Sweden
12.19. Switzerland
12.20. Turkey
12.21. United Arab Emirates
12.22. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1. Innovative LiMnO2 electrode technology offers sustainable, high-energy alternative to Ni-Co batteries for EVs
13.3.2. Ascend Elements drives U.S. lithium-ion segment with sustainable, decarbonized cathode materials
13.3.3. Innovative collaboration between NEO Battery Materials and INNOX eco-M to revolutionize sustainable silicon anodes for enhanced lithium-ion battery performance and durability
13.3.4. Asahi Kasei's groundbreaking electrolyte innovation enhances lithium-ion battery performance, size, and cost-efficiency
13.3.5. Metso unveils groundbreaking pCAM plant to enhance lithium-ion battery material production
13.3.6. Arkema and ProLogium advance e-mobility through strategic partnership for next-gen lithium ceramic battery materials in France
13.3.7. American Battery Technology Company pioneers scalable recycling of lithium-ion batteries
13.3.8. Arkema's strategic acquisition of Proionic catalyzes innovation in sustainable lithium-ion battery materials
13.3.9. Zeta Energy and Log9 Materials partner to drive Li-S battery innovation
13.3.10. Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials expands electrolyte production for U.S. lithium-ion supply chain
13.3.11. Innovative collaboration advances sustainable recycling in lithium-ion battery materials with eco-friendly electrode technology
13.3.12. BASF and SK On embark on strategic collaboration to lead innovation in NA and APAC lithium-ion battery markets
13.3.13. Birla Carbon's strategic acquisition of Nanocyl advances its leadership in lithium-ion battery materials and sustainability
13.3.14. Redwood Materials' strategic acquisition of Redux Recycling strengthens EU presence and promotes sustainable battery supply chain expansion
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
13.4.1. BASF SE
13.4.2. UBE Corporation
13.4.3. Fujitsu Limited
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment