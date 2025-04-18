MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Apple's push for automation: Airlifts, tariffs, and the future of iPhone manufacturing

April 18, 2025 by Mark Allinson

As geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global trade, Apple finds itself re-engineering not just iPhones but its entire production model.

Reports that the company recently airlifted large quantities of its smartphones out of China to avoid tariffs have highlighted the mounting pressure to diversify its supply chain – and potentially to expand manufacturing closer to home.

The airlifts, which reportedly moved iPhones to markets like India and Vietnam, underscore a broader shift under way.

Apple has been working steadily to reduce its over-reliance on Chinese factories, not only for strategic risk management but also to avoid the rising costs and complications associated with US-China trade friction.

While Apple has not officially confirmed the emergency shipments, industry insiders say the company's efforts to bypass tariffs on Chinese goods entering the United States are intensifying.

Automation as a strategic priority

Behind the scenes, Apple is investing heavily in robotics and automation, with a goal of reducing its reliance on human labor by as much as 50 percent.

Sources familiar with Apple's supply chain strategy say the company is quietly implementing more robotic systems in its key manufacturing hubs, especially within partner factories like Foxconn in China and Pegatron in India.

Foxconn, Apple's largest assembly partner, has long been at the forefront of industrial automation.

The Taiwanese company has experimented with humanoid robots in some facilities and is reportedly building“lights-out” factories – highly automated production lines that can run with minimal human supervision.

Apple's influence over its contract manufacturers is considerable, and automation appears to be a shared objective as both parties seek to boost efficiency and adapt to global labor constraints.

US manufacturing: Still too expensive?

Despite calls for reshoring American manufacturing, Apple is unlikely to fully relocate iPhone production to the United States anytime soon. The reason isn't just cost – it's capability.

A few years ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a candid explanation as to why the company manufactures in China:“You could fill multiple football fields with the number of engineers and skilled technicians needed to run our operations there.”

He wasn't exaggerating. China has developed a vast ecosystem of component suppliers, rapid prototyping firms, and millions of technically trained workers that make high-volume electronics manufacturing not just cheaper, but faster and more agile.

Even if Apple automates 50 percent of its assembly tasks, building devices like the iPhone in the US remains challenging.

Robotics can replace repetitive work, but complex integration, real-time design adjustments, and sophisticated quality control still require human input – and the US simply doesn't have the same density of factory-ready technical labor as Shenzhen or Chengdu.

Labor supply and talent gaps

According to a Deloitte report, the US manufacturing industry could face a shortfall of 2.1 million skilled workers by 2030.

Apple would need to compete not only with other tech giants but also with aerospace, automotive, and industrial firms for a shrinking pool of engineering and technician talent.

The high labor costs in the US further reduce the appeal of reshoring unless production becomes almost entirely automated – a target that is still years away.

The India and Vietnam pivot

Apple's diversification is more apparent in Southeast Asia. India, in particular, has received increased attention as Apple accelerates local iPhone assembly.

Analysts say up to 25 percent of iPhones could be made in India within the next few years, up from just 7 percent in 2023. Vietnam, too, has become a growing hub for Apple's component suppliers, including AirPods and other accessories.

While these countries cannot yet match China's manufacturing depth, they offer other advantages – such as lower labor costs and trade-friendly policies.

Still, automation will be key to scaling production in these regions without replicating China's workforce volume.

The future: Fewer workers, more robots

Apple's long-term production model is likely to combine multiple elements: distributed manufacturing across Asia, reduced labor dependence through robotics, and niche production in the US for political optics and specialized products like the Mac Pro (which is probably why they are prohibitively expensive).

The company's goal of halving human labor in its supply chain is not just about economics – it's about resilience.

As trade barriers rise and global supply chains fragment, Apple's pivot toward automation is as much a survival strategy as it is a cost-saving measure.

In a world of tariffs, talent shortages, and regional instability, robots might be the most dependable workers Apple can find.

Meanwhile, back in Trumpworld...

President Donald Trump has again asserted that the United States possesses the necessary resources to manufacture iPhones domestically.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt conveyed Trump's belief, saying:“He (Trump) believes we have the labor, we have the workforce, we have the resources to do it.

“If Apple didn't think the US could do it, they probably wouldn't have put up that big chunk of change.”

Leavitt was referring to Apple's announced $500 billion investment in the US over the next four years.

However, industry experts and Apple executives have expressed skepticism about the feasibility of shifting iPhone production to the US.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, has previously highlighted the challenges, noting that the concentration of skilled labor and advanced manufacturing infrastructure in China is unparalleled.

He remarked that while the US has talented individuals, the scale and specialization required for iPhone production are more readily available in China.

Furthermore, analysts point out that even with significant automation, relocating iPhone manufacturing to the US would entail substantial costs and logistical hurdles.

The existing supply chain, workforce expertise, and infrastructure in China have been developed over decades, making an abrupt transition challenging.​

For now, while President Trump envisions a future where iPhones are made in the US, practical considerations regarding labor, infrastructure, and cost continue to pose significant obstacles to this ambition.