Bombardier Expands Use Of Siemens Xcelerator To Digitally Transform Aircraft Engineering

April 18, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Bombardier is deepening its investment in digital transformation by expanding its adoption of Siemens Xcelerator software , aiming to streamline aircraft engineering processes from initial design through to production.

The Canadian aerospace manufacturer has selected Siemens' NX software for 3D modeling, simulation, and manufacturing, as well as Capital software for electrical systems design.

These new tools will complement Bombardier's ongoing use of Siemens' Teamcenter product lifecycle management (PLM) system, first implemented in 2018.

The move is part of Bombardier's broader initiative to modernize its engineering platforms and replace legacy systems with a unified digital thread.

By integrating mechanical and electrical design in a PLM-based environment, the company plans to enhance collaboration and reduce development cycles.

The approach leverages Siemens' comprehensive digital twin technology to improve product performance and accelerate innovation.

In addition, Bombardier has begun using Siemens' Mendix low-code platform to improve internal processes.

The first application developed on the platform enhances search functionality by connecting external application data to Teamcenter, aiming to increase user efficiency and reduce IT workload.

“Bombardier's selection of a wider set of software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio demonstrates the value the company has realized from using our software,” said Todd Tuthill, VP of aerospace and defense industry at Siemens Digital Industries Software.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Bombardier as we explore the future of a sustainable aerospace industry together.”

Glenn Chapnik, senior director of engineering, projects, processes and tools at Bombardier, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership.

“With the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, we can transform our processing capabilities and maximize all parts of the manufacturing process, seamlessly ensuring a solid pathway for further acceleration and innovation,” said Chapnik.

As part of the collaboration, Bombardier and Siemens are also focusing on workforce development.

The two companies are working with academic institutions to provide students with access to Siemens' software, helping to prepare the next generation of aerospace engineers.

“Using Siemens Xcelerator provides an integrated solution spanning engineering disciplines and downstream users,” added Chapnik.

“It facilitates consistent processes and promotes collaboration across the enterprise. Bombardier looks forward to what we can achieve from these capabilities.”