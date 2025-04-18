Students Asked To Remove Sacred Thread Before CET Exam, K'taka Minister Assures Action

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) The incident of Brahmin students allegedly being asked to remove their sacred thread (Janivara) by authorities before being allowed to attend the Common Entrance Test (CET) has stirred a major controversy in Karnataka.

The incident, which came to light on Friday, has drawn sharp reactions from ministers and community organisations alike. Hindu organisations have appealed to people to come onto the streets and protest.

Reacting to the issue, Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar said that if the incident of students being asked to remove the sacred thread is confirmed, strict action will be taken against those responsible.“It is an excessive act. If this happened at any examination centre, we will take it seriously,” he said.

“We must respect the practices of all castes and religions. I do not support such actions. I will obtain a report from the officials concerned and consider appropriate steps moving forward. If the incident is verified, we will reassess the situation. This is not about politicising the matter or gaining political mileage. We have no intention of hurting the sentiments of any community,” Minister Sudhakar added.

Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa said,“I have become aware of the development. No one has the authority to issue such directions. There is no legal provision that permits such actions. Although this matter doesn't fall directly under my ministry, I will discuss it with the concerned department. As the incident took place in my home district of Shivamogga, I will direct officials to initiate action.”

Minister Bangarappa further stated that it is inappropriate to take such measures against students during examinations.

Reports indicate that examination authorities in Shivamogga and Bidar districts asked Brahmin students to remove their religious wrist threads as well as the sacred thread (Janivara) before entering the CET examination centres on Thursday. The incident came to light after the students' parents shared the information with community organisations.

Brahmin organisations have condemned the incident and demanded answers from the authorities. The Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha and the Vishwa Sanghatane in Shivamogga district have called for immediate action against those responsible.

It may be recalled that the previous BJP government had issued an order prohibiting students wearing burqas from entering classrooms and examination centres. That order was upheld by the Karnataka High Court and is currently under consideration in the Supreme Court. The hijab controversy had earlier triggered a major law and order crisis in the state.