Passengers Alert! Flying Out Of Delhi Today? Here's What The Airport Wants You To Know Check Advisory Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Airport on Friday warned of delays in some operations of flights today due to“shifting wind pattern in the vicinity” of the airport. While issuing an advisory at 0926 hrs today, it stated that air traffic flow management measures for flight arrivals will be put in effect from 1230 IST to 1630 IST today at ATC authorities to ensure safe operations, in line with international and regulatory protocols.

Delhi airport issues advisory

“Due to shifting wind pattern in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays. Air traffic flow management measures for Flight Arrivals will be implemented from 1230 IST to 1630 IST today at ATC authorities to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority,” Delhi airport said.

It added,“All other operations across terminals and the three runways at Delhi Airport continue to function normally. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective Airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.”

| After IndiGo, now Akasa Air shifts entire operations to Delhi Airport's T1 Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather advisory for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather advisory stated the national capital is likely to experience significant winds throughout the day today. Delhi saw a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal on Friday morning. The maximum temperature is anticipated to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the Met office. It registered a 47 per cent humidity at 8.30 am.

| Delhi Airport's T1 reopens with modern look; fliers praise experience – Pics

Particularly, on April 19, one should prepare for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds. There is also a prediction for very light to light rainfall, which could be in addition to the atmospheric conditions. As of April 20, strong surface winds are expected to continue during daylight hours.

(With inputs from ANI)