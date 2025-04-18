Dubai Health Authority Completes Preparations For Participation In Dubai AI Week

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Al Ketbi: Artificial Intelligence is a key pillar of healthcare delivery and development

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 18 April 2025: His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, affirmed the Authority's pride in participating in Dubai AI Week, which will commence on Monday under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Al Ketbi stated that Dubai AI Week presents a significant opportunity for DHA to showcase its strategic direction and ongoing efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) and strengthen partnerships and collaborations with relevant organisations and institutions. These efforts are aligned with Dubai's forward-looking vision and initiatives to maximise investment in AI and optimise its use in public services, especially within the healthcare sector.

He emphasised that AI has become a fundamental pillar of healthcare, shaping policies, systems, infrastructure, and services. He further noted that DHA is committed to keeping pace with global advancements in AI and is determined to lead the adoption of cutting-edge, integrated AI technologies that serve the health and well-being of the entire community.

Fatima Al Khaja, Executive Director of Artificial Intelligence at the Dubai Health Authority, highlighted that the Authority has finalised its preparations to actively participate in Dubai AI Week, taking place from 21 to 25 April. DHA's engagement will include participation in the Healthcare AI Forum.

She added that DHA is set to unveil an ambitious training roadmap aimed at upskilling its workforce in the field of AI. The Authority will also showcase a portfolio of innovative projects aligned with Dubai's AI strategy, in addition to presenting a series of AI-driven healthcare applications during the innovation-focused technology exhibition.