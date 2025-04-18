GAC Tech Media Immersive Tour: Polish Media Delegation Praises GAC's Quality And Technological Prowess

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the AION Smart Eco-Factory, the delegation witnessed firsthand the high-quality processes spanning from parts supply to vehicle assembly. As the world's first "Lighthouse Factory" for new energy vehicles, the plant stands as an industry benchmark for both green manufacturing and automation.

During their visit to the GAC R&D Center, the Polish media delegation gained a comprehensive understanding of GAC's strategic investments and breakthrough achievements in cutting-edge areas such as intelligent connectivity and electrification.

As part of the visit, the Polish media delegation also experienced several GAC models, including the AION V, AION UT, and HYPTEC HT.

In addition to their strong endorsement of the product, the media delegation also expressed unanimous praise for GAC's A480 Supercharger, designed for public spaces, which impressed with its innovative technology and powerful ultra-fast charging capabilities.

To enable Polish consumers to experience GAC's advanced quality and technological innovation as soon as possible, GAC INTERNATIONAL officially signed a distribution agreement with Jameel Motors on April 8. Several of GAC's new energy models will be introduced to the Polish market first, offering consumers a brand-new choice in car purchasing.

Through this Polish media immersive tour, GAC has further deepened its engagement and understanding of the Polish market, while reinforcing its commitment and confidence in the principle of "Operating Locally, Integrated Locally, Serving Locally, and Contributing Locally." Moving forward, GAC will focus on cultivating the Polish market with products and services characterized by "Top-tier Quality and Pioneering Technology." Leveraging its strengths in the new energy vehicle supply chain, GAC will promote localized production and use it as a starting point to extend its advanced smart manufacturing capabilities and green mobility philosophy to broader European markets.

Photo -