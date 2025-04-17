Good Friday 2025: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market, Offices Open Today? Check What's Open, What's Closed On April 18

MENAFN - Live Mint) Christians observe Good Friday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. This day is marked as a government holiday in India. Therefore, banks, schools, colleges, the stock market and other public offices will remain closed today, April 18.

Here's a look at what is open or closed on April 18, Good Friday 2025 .

Are banks open or closed today?

All banks, including private and public sector banks, will remain closed on Friday, April 18, 2025, on account of Good Friday 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

However, ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps will remain operational for daily transactions even during bank holidays, unless a bank sends specific notifications regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.

The Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes, and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the bank holidays.

| Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on April 18 for Good Friday 2025? What about schools?

All schools, government and private, across India will be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18.

Will the Indian stock market be open?

The Indian stock markets – BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on Friday.

The stock market was closed for three days in April: April 10 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 14 (Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti), and April 18 (Good Friday).

| Stock market holiday 2025: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Good Friday Are government offices closed today?

According to the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, April 18 is a gazetted holiday. Therefore, all government offices will be closed on this day.

Will businesses operate on Good Friday?

Businesses are not liable to follow the gazetted holiday mandate and usually remain open for weekday holidays. However, customers must check before visiting.

Is it a dry day in Delhi?

Liquor shops will remain shut in Delhi for Good Friday on April 18, according to the official Delhi government notice.

| Good Friday 2025 school holiday: Are closed today on April 18? Why is Good Friday observed?

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, ending with Easter on Sunday.

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ gave his life on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of humanity.