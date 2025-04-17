LGI Homes’ Largest Self-Developed Community In The State Of Colorado, Bennett Ranch, Opens For Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENNETT, Colo., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes , Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is now selling homes at Bennett Ranch, a beautiful new community located east of Denver in Bennett, Colorado. This community goes down in history as LGI's largest self-developed community in the state of Colorado.

At full build out, Bennett Ranch will include 601 homes across four phases, consisting of 431 single-family homes and 170 townhomes. Homes are now under construction for the first phase of single-family homes, with a second phase of townhomes estimated to begin construction in late 2025.

“We're thrilled to return to Bennett, Colorado, with the launch of this new master-planned community,” said Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Operations for Colorado.“Bennett Ranch is located in one of the most sought-after areas east of Denver, offering convenient access to I-70 and close proximity to Denver International Airport. Residents will experience the serenity and space of Colorado living-without the congestion and crowds.”

Wolf added,“Bennett Ranch uniquely surrounds Bennett's elementary, intermediate, middle, and high schools, making it an ideal location for families seeking both convenience and a strong sense of community.”

In addition to its prime location, Bennett Ranch will feature $2.75 million worth of community amenities that promote an active lifestyle, estimated for completion in late 2025. Residents will enjoy the 5-acre community park, complete with open green space, playground equipment, an outdoor classroom, turf area, walking trails and a picnic area. The neighborhood's walking paths lead directly to the park, offering easy access to outdoor recreation.

Homes for sale at Bennett Ranch currently include a selection of spacious 3, 4 and 5-bedroom, single-family homes, each designed with modern, open layouts and today's most desirable upgrades. Two of the floor plans at Bennett Ranch are the first of their kind – the Sage and Yosemite. Bennett Ranch is the first LGI Homes community to offer these new plans, each featuring expansive covered porches and open living rooms. Every home comes equipped with LGI Homes' CompleteHomeTM package, which includes sought-after features like energy-efficient kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Additional upgrades include programmable thermostats, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, and energy-efficient double-pane Low-E vinyl windows – all included at an affordable price. Homes start in the $490s.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, please contact the sales team at (855) 682-1546 ext 857 or visit the information center at 3632 Morgan Way, Bennett, CO 80102.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at

