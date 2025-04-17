MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Clara, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Baidu's release of its multimodal foundational model Ernie 4.5 and multimodal reasoning model Ernie X1 marks another significant milestone in the global AI race. The company claims these models outperform competitors like DeepSeek and OpenAI on several benchmark platforms including CCBench and OCRBench. This development comes amid intensifying competition in China's AI market, where DeepSeek, Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance are all vying for dominance.

"The continuous advancement of AI models like Baidu's Ernie 4.5 and Ernie X1 demonstrates why specialized AI knowledge has become essential for technology professionals across all sectors," said a spokesperson for Interview Kickstart.

Interview Kickstart's updated Applied GenAI program addresses this market need through domain-specific learning pathways tailored for different technical roles. Software engineers can access specialized content relevant to backend, frontend, full stack, and test engineering positions. Technical product managers benefit from curriculum specifically designed for their role requirements, while machine learning engineers and data scientists can pursue an advanced generative AI path.

The comprehensive curriculum covers critical technologies driving the current AI revolution, including deployment of large language models (LLMs), neural networks, AI engineering fundamentals, LangChain, Agentic AI, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and other emerging generative AI frameworks-many of which underpin systems like Baidu's newly released models.

"Baidu's announcement that Ernie 4.5 will become open source from June 30th reflects a broader industry trend toward open-source AI development," noted the Interview Kickstart spokesperson. "This shift, which Baidu CEO Robin Li acknowledged was influenced by DeepSeek's success with open-source models, will likely accelerate innovation and adoption-making it even more crucial for tech professionals to develop expertise in these technologies."

The Applied GenAI course includes 60+ hours of live learning, providing participants with direct access to industry experts who can contextualize developments like Baidu's recent announcements. Additionally, 20+ hours of project-based learning and 10+ practical assignments ensure that participants gain hands-on experience implementing the technologies they study.

As companies worldwide integrate increasingly sophisticated AI capabilities into their products and services, these practical skills are becoming differentiators in the job market. The pricing strategies employed by companies like Baidu and DeepSeek-with Baidu offering its Ernie X1 model at half the price of DeepSeek's comparable offering-highlight the business considerations that technical professionals must now understand when deploying AI solutions.

"The competition between Baidu, DeepSeek, OpenAI, and others is driving rapid innovation in AI capabilities while simultaneously pushing prices down," explained the Interview Kickstart spokesperson. "This creates tremendous opportunities for professionals who understand not just how to implement these technologies, but how to strategically select and deploy them based on business requirements and cost considerations."

Interview Kickstart's Applied GenAI program equips participants with this dual perspective, combining technical proficiency with strategic insight. As Baidu's founder notes the importance of broader adoption in the AI space, Interview Kickstart's course prepares professionals to lead this adoption within their organizations.

