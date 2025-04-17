Conagra Brands Releases 2024 Citizenship Report, Showcasing Initiatives Supporting A More Sustainable Future

CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ) today announced the publication of its 2024 Citizenship Report , which highlights key initiatives and actions that positively impact Conagra's employees, the communities it serves, and the health of the planet. Conagra's Citizenship approach is centered around four focus areas that reflect the company's values as a responsible corporate citizen: Good Food, Responsible Sourcing, Better Planet, and Stronger Communities.

"I am incredibly proud of our work in fiscal year 2024 to continue meeting evolving consumer preferences and delivering solid results while making meaningful progress against our Citizenship priorities," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands. "Our teams' collective efforts to create positive change and support our communities help foster a more sustainable and resilient future."

Highlights From the 2024 Report Across Conagra's Four Citizenship Focus Areas Include:

Good Food: Conagra is dedicated to making safe, delicious, and nutritious foods that fulfill the needs of modern consumers, while providing them with access to the information they want and need to make informed decisions about what they eat.



100% of Conagra production facilities have completed Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI)-recognized certification. Assessments from the Access to Nutrition Index (ATNI) revealed that over 71% of Conagra's frozen meals and vegetable products, and 85% of its plant-based offerings, meet the Health Star Rating (HSR) threshold for "healthier" foods. Additionally, 90% of its Birds Eye® products also met the "healthier" threshold on the HSR scale.

Responsible Sourcing: Conagra approaches the sourcing of ingredients and packaging materials with care and consideration. The company takes into account the potential environmental and social impacts of its products throughout their lifecycle and seeks to support circularity through regenerative agriculture practices and thoughtful packaging design.



In collaboration with its growers, the company advanced regenerative agriculture within its supply chains by enhancing soil health, biodiversity, water quality, and air quality, while maintaining the productivity of farms. Highlights include:



Popcorn: Crop rotation avoided over 288,000 lbs. of nitrogen application in fiscal year 2024. Conservation tillage was implemented on 28,500 acres to prevent soil erosion and runoff.



Tomatoes: Drip irrigation on 100% of field acreage in California reduced overall water use by nearly 15% compared to traditional furrow irrigation systems. Carrots, peas, sweet corn, and green beans: Strategic crop rotation practices avoided the need for more than 11,000 gallons of post-emergence herbicide since 2021.

Better Planet: Conagra believes that responsible environmental practices are a key ingredient for a healthy business. The company is focused on the climate-related impacts of its business by reducing energy use, protecting and managing water resources efficiently, and minimizing or diverting waste for more beneficial uses.



90% of the solid waste generated at all Conagra's facilities was diverted to more beneficial uses through recycling, product donations to bolster food supplies at area food banks, use as animal feed, or land applications to improve soil quality. The company's Chicago corporate office composted 6,000 pounds and recycled 7,600 pounds of materials, and hosted educational activities on waste reduction.

Stronger Communities: Conagra's ambition is to be the most impactful, energized, and inclusive culture in food. The company's team is driven by collaboration, innovation, and a desire to grow, and supports its employees with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in their careers. The company also helps fight food insecurity in the communities where its employees live and work through volunteerism, product donations, and financial contributions.



Conagra employees volunteered more than 12,000 hours at 180 unique nonprofit agencies.

Donated more than 24.5 million pounds of food to Feeding America and its network of food banks, equivalent to more than 20.5 million meals. The Conagra Brands Foundation raised the equivalent of nine million meals, surpassing its goal by 85%, during the Shine the Light on Hunger initiative, supporting the Food Bank for the Heartland in Nebraska and Western Iowa.

In addition, the report includes data addressing the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards. Data in the 2024 Citizenship Report primarily covers the company's fiscal year 2024, which ended May 26, 2024, unless otherwise specified. For more information about these highlights, including details on calculations, measurements, and methodology, please see the full 2024 Citizenship Report .

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ), is one of North America's leading branded food companies.

