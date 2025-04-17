Side by side of Google search results versus ChatGPT for the term "online course creation in Tulsa."

Tulsa sports photographer Rachel Williams ranks first in Claude search results.

Ian's Auto Service ranks first for a niched Broken Arrow mechanic query.

New research shows businesses with strong SEO foundations are dominating in AI search results across ChatGPT, Claude, Google AI and Gemini.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nozak Consulting, a digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), has released new research demonstrating that businesses with strong SEO foundations are dominating in AI-powered search environments, contrary to industry speculation that AI might diminish the value of traditional search optimization.The research examined client performance across multiple AI search platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, Google's AI Overview, and Gemini, revealing that businesses with established SEO authority consistently appear as top recommendations when users seek services through these AI assistants."Many business owners worry that AI is making traditional SEO obsolete, but our data shows the opposite," said William Nozak, founder of Nozak Consulting. "The same optimization strategies that have helped our clients rank well in traditional search are now positioning them for success in AI-powered search environments."The research analyzed real client examples across different industries and markets:- Ian's Auto Service , an automotive repair specialist in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma appeared as the top recommendation when users asked ChatGPT about Honda mechanics in the area.- Rachel Williams, a sports photographer in Tulsa, Oklahoma was featured as the leading recommendation in Claude's results.- Coastal Paving and Excavating in Monterey, California ranked second in Gemini's results for local asphalt services.- Monarch Family Dental , a dental practice in Westminster, Colorado was prominently displayed in Google's new AI Overview feature.These findings indicate that AI systems are largely drawing from existing web content when providing recommendations, meaning businesses with strong digital presences continue to benefit across both traditional and AI-powered search environments.According to Nozak Consulting's analysis, specific SEO factors that appear to influence AI search visibility include:- Comprehensive topic coverage rather than single-keyword optimization- Strong structured data implementation- Question-focused content that aligns with conversational queries- Consistent local business information across platforms"While search behavior is evolving, the fundamentals of building digital authority remain crucial," Nozak added. "Businesses that adapt their strategies to accommodate both traditional and AI-powered search will be best positioned for long-term success."The full research report is available on the Nozak Consulting website. The agency continues to refine its methodologies to help clients optimize for emerging AI search platforms while maintaining traditional search visibility.

William Nozak

Nozak Consulting

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.