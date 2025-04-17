Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates The Sale Of Ocean Honda Of San Juan Capistrano To Jerry Seiner Auto Group
"We've had the privilege of working with Victory Automotive Group for many years, and this marks our 15th transaction together," said Sims. "The Victory team continues to set a high standard for operational excellence and strategic growth. It's always a pleasure to help them achieve their goals."
"This was a strategic sale as we acquired two Honda stores in Indiana that we feel are a better fit for our company as we continue to grow," said Jeffrey Cappo, CEO of Victory Automotive. "Chris was a gentleman to deal with through this process."
Jerry Seiner Auto Group, which operates dealerships across Nevada and Utah, is expanding its footprint with the addition of this coastal California location. Pinnacle supported the group in navigating this strategic growth opportunity, helping them enter a new region and vehicle brand segment while ensuring a seamless transition for both buyer and seller.
"We are thrilled to partner with Honda and excited about this opportunity," said Chris Hemmersmeier, CEO of Jerry Seiner Dealerships. "I appreciated the chance to work on this transaction with the Victory Automotive Group and the Pinnacle Team. From the time I was first contacted through the final closing, Mike Sims and Wes Hamilton were true professionals. I look forward to working with them on future acquisitions."
With more than 850 dealership transactions completed across the country, $40 billion in completed transactions, and 85 years of combined experience , Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions is a trusted partner to both buyers and sellers. It provides expert guidance and customized strategies that drive value and long-term success in every transaction.
