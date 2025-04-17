SMTC DEADLINE ALERT: Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Investors With Losses Encouraged To Contact Hagens Berman Before Apr. 22Nd Deadline In Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semtech Corporationis navigating a turbulent period, facing a securities class-action lawsuit alleging investor deception regarding its CopperEdge product line. Recent comments from the company's CEO during the Q4 2025 earnings call have brought the company's close relationships with key customers into sharper focus, raising questions about prior awareness of product-related challenges.

Class Period: Aug. 27, 2024 – Feb. 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 22, 2025

Semtech's Customer Relationships at Center of CopperEdge Delayed Ramp:

The lawsuit, Kleovoulos v. Semtech Corporation, et al., centers on claims that Semtech misled investors about the readiness and projected ramp-up of CopperEdge, a critical component for advanced data center interconnects.

During the March 13, 2025, earnings call, CEO Hong Hou acknowledged delays, stating, "We are disappointed that the expected volume ramp would not materialize for FY '26 due to rack architecture changes as we previously announced.”

Crucially, CEO Hou also highlighted the company's extensive collaboration with potential and "anchor" customers.“We remain engaged with over 20 potential customers, including hyperscalers, switch makers and the cable suppliers,” Hou stated. "Lastly, based on continued collaboration with our anchor customer [reportedly Nvidia], we expect our CopperEdge portfolio to be included in their future generation rack designs."

The Pending Semtech Securities Class Action

CEO Hou's acknowledgement of close collaboration, specifically regarding "rack designs," has drawn attention in light of the lawsuit's claims that Semtech failed to disclose necessary rack architecture changes. The suit, filed in the Central District of California, claims the company overstated the product's market readiness and projected ramp-up timeline.

The complaint alleges claims on behalf of investors who purchased Semtech securities between August 27, 2024, and February 7, 2025. During this period, Semtech allegedly promoted its CopperEdge portfolio, designed for 400G and 800G data center applications using copper cable and backplane interconnects, asserting it provided "valuable solutions" to meet customer demands.

The complaint alleges Semtech made "false and misleading statements" by failing to disclose key information. Specifically, the suit contends the CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of a key server rack customer, required significant rack architecture modifications, and would not achieve the previously forecast fiscal 2026 ramp-up.

The revelation of these issues on February 7, 2025, triggered a sharp market reaction. Semtech disclosed that CopperEdge sales would not "ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026" due to "feedback from a server rack customer," "discussions with end users," and the need for "certain rack architecture changes." The company further revised its sales projections, indicating CopperEdge revenue would fall below the previously stated $50 million floor.

The market's response was immediate and severe. On February 10, 2025, Semtech's stock price plunged by more than 30%, resulting in a loss of over $1.4 billion in market capitalization in a single trading day, according to market data. The lawsuit seeks damages for investors who suffered losses as a result of the alleged misrepresentations.

“The CEO's statements regarding close customer collaboration suggest a need for thorough investigation into the timeline of information sharing between Semtech and its customers,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm's probe.

