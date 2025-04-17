DMD Systems Recovery Hosts Earth Day Tech Recycling Events To Inspire Local Action

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This initiative, led by the DMD Action Team, aims to make responsible electronics recycling more accessible in local communities and promote sustainable practices. Events will take place on Tuesday, April 22, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM local time, at DMD locations in Tempe, Arizona; Austin, Texas; and Palo Alto, California.

DMD's Reuse First® ITAD approach prioritizes extending the lifecycle of IT assets through secure redeployment and resale whenever possible. When reuse is not feasible, DMD ensures responsible recycling and certified data destruction-adhering to the highest standards of data security and environmental responsibility. As a NAID AAA, R2v3, and ISO-certified provider, DMD helps organizations reduce e-waste, recapture value, and achieve ESG goals without compromising compliance or security.

"Earth Day is a powerful reminder that small actions-like properly recycling unused tech-can have a lasting impact," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD Systems Recovery. "By opening our doors for this event, we're giving back to our communities and demonstrating how secure, responsible electronics reuse and recycling can support both ESG goals and environmental stewardship."

Event Details:

What: 2025 Earth Day Technology Recycling Drive

When: Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM (Local Time)

Where:



Tempe, AZ – 2625 S Roosevelt St Suite 103 Tempe, AZ 85282



Austin, TX – 2216 Rutland Drive Suite B Austin, TX 78758

Palo Alto, CA – 900 Industrial Ave Palo Alto, CA 94303

The event is open to the public. No registration is required.

Items Not Accepted:

To ensure safe and compliant recycling practices, the following items will not be accepted:



Fluorescent tubes or light bulbs



Furniture (e.g., chairs, couches)



Fossil fuels or materials related to their extraction



Infectious or biological waste



Media contaminated with oil



Liquids, chemicals, oils, or powders



Equipment containing radioactive components



Polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) materials

Items that could pose environmental or health hazards

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: .

