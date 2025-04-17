New PPA Between Atlas Renewable Energy And Chlorum Solutions Supports The Chemical Industry's Energy Transition

Atlas Renewable Energy

This partnership reinforces the trend toward efficient and sustainable energy solutions in the chemical industry.

- Carlos Barrera, co-founder and CEO of Atlas Renewable EnergyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas Renewable Energy, an international leader in renewable energy solutions for industrial partners and one of the top renewable energy companies in the region , has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 24 MW to Chlorum Solutions, a pioneer in sustainable and innovative solutions for the supply of chlorine and its derivatives. This PPA will cover a significant portion of Chlorum's energy needs.The agreement reinforces Atlas' mission of acting as a strategic partner for industrial companies seeking to transition to cleaner and more efficient energy. In addition to its expertise in generating renewable energy, Atlas also develops flexible and innovative solutions and deploys them in various industrial segments.“This agreement highlights the pioneering role Atlas Renewable Energy plays as a partner to the chemical industry and many other different industrial segments,” said Carlos Barrera, co-founder and CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy.“We specialize in developing customized energy solutions that can meet industrial needs while supporting the energy transition, just as we have done with Chlorum Solutions. We are very pleased to help another company that cares about sustainability continue toward their environmental goals and contribute to the decarbonization of the chlorine production chain.”“Atlas Renewable Energy has developed the solution that best suits the reality of our operations,” acknowledged Alfredo Kerzner, president of Chlorum Solutions.“With this partnership, Chlorum will enjoy a significant supply of renewable energy at a competitive price, in addition to maintaining our zero carbon emission energy mix - an important requirement of our environmental policy.”Atlas will supply the energy from its Draco Solar Complex, which has an installed capacity of 579 MW and annual generation of 1.152 GWh. Located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, the Complex already supplies energy to companies such as V , a telecommunications infrastructure solutions company, and Rede Primavera Saúde , a hospital chain. This latest agreement moves the solar complex closer to its goal of supplying renewable energy to companies from many different sectors.ABOUT ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGYAtlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company with an asset base of more than 8.4 GW, of which 2.5 GW are in advanced development stages ready to be contracted, and about 3.6 GW are operational. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects since early 2017. The company has an experienced team with a deep global power market and renewable energy expertise, and it has the longest track record in the renewable energy industry in Latin America.The company's strategy is focused on helping large companies make the energy transition to clean energy. Atlas Renewable Energy is widely recognized for its high standards in developing, constructing, and operating large-scale projects and its deep and long-standing track record in ESG and sustainable development.For more details, please visit:ABOUT CHLORUM SOLUTIONSChlorum Solutions offers an alternative for the supply chain of the chlorine and alkali industry. Utilizing a decentralized model of smaller plants located close to or on-site with their clients, the company breaks the paradigm of economies of scale in the chemical industry by focusing on the advantages offered by reducing or eliminating transportation. For more information, please visit:

