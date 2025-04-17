Bell Canada And Ericsson Advance AI-Driven Network Optimisation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bell Canada and Ericsson have completed a field trial of an AI-native link adaptation technology, marking a significant step in the evolution of intelligent radio access networks . The trial, conducted in Ontario, demonstrated the potential of artificial intelligence to enhance network performance by dynamically adjusting transmission parameters in real-time.

The AI-native link adaptation system employs machine learning algorithms to optimise modulation and coding schemes, thereby improving data throughput and reducing latency. This approach allows the network to adapt to varying conditions, such as user mobility and interference, without manual intervention. Ericsson's research indicates that such AI-driven techniques can lead to substantial improvements in network efficiency and user experience.

This development aligns with Ericsson's broader strategy to integrate AI into network operations. The company has been investing in AI research and development, with a focus on creating autonomous networks capable of self-optimisation and self-healing. In collaboration with Canadian universities, Ericsson is also exploring AI applications in cybersecurity to enhance the resilience of 5G networks.

