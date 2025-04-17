EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Takeover

SAF-HOLLAND acquires outstanding shares in the Indian joint venture Haldex ANAND India Private Limited

SAF-HOLLAND acquires outstanding shares in the Indian joint venture Haldex ANAND India Private Limited Bessenbach, April 17, 2025. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, acquired the outstanding stake of 40% in Haldex ANAND India Private Limited ("Haldex India") from its joint venture partner ANAND Group effective April 11, 2025. The joint venture company, which was founded in 1996 and became part of SAF-HOLLAND with 60% of the shares following the HALDEX takeover, is a leading manufacturer of automatic and manual brake adjusters and products for pneumatic braking systems for trucks and trailers in India. The acquisition of the outstanding shares in Haldex India is an important step in SAF-HOLLAND's drive2030 strategy to further strengthen its market position in the Indian commercial vehicle market and to better utilize the growth prospects. Among other things, the cooperation with York, the leading supplier of axle and suspension systems for trailers in India which has been part of the SAF-HOLLAND Group since 2018, is to be intensified, particularly with regard to the sales and distribution network. In addition, the complete takeover of the company simplifies the localization of the entire Haldex product portfolio in India. "The Indian commercial vehicle market is a strategic growth market for SAF-HOLLAND," says Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, adding, "Major infrastructure investments, overall economic growth and continued urbanization are driving long-term demand for heavy trucks, construction equipment and trailers. By strengthening the cooperation between our Indian subsidiaries, we can serve our customers even better. This applies to both the original equipment and also the important aftermarket business. The new setup is a key part of reaching the ambitious growth targets for 2030 outlined in drive2030." The purchase price of the transaction is in the lower double-digit million-euro range.

The purchase price of the transaction is in the lower double-digit million-euro range.





