Sonova concludes 2022-25 share buyback

17.04.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Investor Release Stäfa (Switzerland), April 17, 2025 – Sonova Holding AG (SWX: SOON), a leading provider of hearing care solutions, today announces the conclusion of its 2022-25 share buyback program, which was announced on April 14, 2022. Since initiating the share buyback program 2022-2025 on April 19, 2022, a total of 1,532,910 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each were repurchased at an average price paid per share of CHF 273.86, corresponding to 2.427% of the share capital when the share buyback program was launched. The value of the shares repurchased was approx. CHF 419.8 million. The registered shares were repurchased on SIX Swiss Exchange on a second trading line. The shares were repurchased for the purpose of capital reduction, which was carried out following approval by Annual General Shareholders' Meetings during the program's duration. Details on the share buyback programs and the buyback notices are accessible on the following website:

– End – Contacts: Investor Relations Thomas Bernhardsgrütter +41 58 928 33 44 ... About Sonova

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group's globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2023/24 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion, with a net profit of CHF 610 million. Over 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova's vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing. For more information please visit . Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or un-certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

